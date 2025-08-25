BML 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
BOP 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 89.56 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.9%)
DCL 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
DGKC 188.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-0.85%)
FCCL 50.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
GCIL 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.65%)
HUBC 161.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
KEL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
KOSM 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (13.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
MLCF 94.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.43%)
NBP 153.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.05%)
PAEL 43.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.2%)
PIAHCLA 19.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
PIBTL 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.47%)
POWER 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
PPL 179.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.41%)
PREMA 40.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.76%)
PRL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
PTC 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
SNGP 117.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.14%)
SSGC 40.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
TREET 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.87%)
TRG 55.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 15,059 Decreased By -56.4 (-0.37%)
BR30 43,116 Increased By 67.8 (0.16%)
KSE100 148,931 Decreased By -561.8 (-0.38%)
KSE30 45,239 Decreased By -279.2 (-0.61%)
Aug 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields may track US peers lower after Fed chair hints at rate cut

  • The benchmark 10-year bond yield is expected to trade in a range of 6.52%-6.55%
Reuters Published 25 Aug, 2025 11:58am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are expected to start the week with a fall on Monday, amid moderate reversal in sentiment as US yields drop after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted at an interest rate cut next month.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield is expected to trade in a range of 6.52%-6.55%, after ending at 6.5510% on Friday, a trader with a private bank said.

“Finally, there is some positive news that would give confidence to bond bulls, who suffered last week.

But still, the path to decline would not be very easy, and profit booking could cap the move.“ US yields sank on Friday, after Powell alluded to a possible interest rate cut at the central bank’s policy meeting next month, saying that risks to the job market were rising but also noting inflation remained a threat and that a decision was not set in stone.

Though the comments were not very direct, investors quickly bumped up bets that the Fed will reduce rate by 25 basis points, with the odds for the same rising to nearly 90%, according to CME FedWatch Tool.

Back home, the market remains worried after the planned sweeping cuts to India’s Goods and Services Tax (GST), including moving to a two-rate structure of 5% and 18%, scrapping the 12% and 28% rates.

A state ministers’ panel has backed the new structure, fuelling more concerns and leading to fears of fiscal slippage that could nudge the government to undertake additional borrowing.

The GST council will meet on September 3-4 to discuss these changes.

Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

Indian bond yields may track US peers lower after Fed chair hints at rate cut

PSX falls amid rollover, KSE-100 loses over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

World Bank approves $47.9mn grant to strengthen education in Punjab

Cashless Economy Initiative 2025: Pakistan govt orders independent audit

Interior minister vows to ensure foolproof security of trains, railway tracks

Pakistan’s NLC, DP World deliver first commercial cargo to Tajikistan

Sindh Agricultural Income Tax Rules 2025 issued: SRB registration now a must for agri income holders

Fatima Sana named captain as Pakistan announce squad for Women’s World Cup

Gold price remains stable at Rs359,800

Oil prices climb after Ukraine attacks hit Russian energy sites

Read more stories