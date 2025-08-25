BML 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
BOP 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 89.56 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.9%)
DCL 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
DGKC 188.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-0.85%)
FCCL 50.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
GCIL 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.65%)
HUBC 161.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
KEL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
KOSM 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (13.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
MLCF 94.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.43%)
NBP 153.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.05%)
PAEL 43.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.2%)
PIAHCLA 19.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
PIBTL 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.47%)
POWER 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
PPL 179.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.41%)
PREMA 40.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.76%)
PRL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
PTC 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
SNGP 117.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.14%)
SSGC 40.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
TREET 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.87%)
TRG 55.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 15,059 Decreased By -56.4 (-0.37%)
BR30 43,116 Increased By 67.8 (0.16%)
KSE100 148,931 Decreased By -561.8 (-0.38%)
KSE30 45,239 Decreased By -279.2 (-0.61%)
Aug 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

IT firms lead Indian shares higher on Fed rate cut hopes

  • The Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex both rose 0.3% to 24,955.05 and 81,571.03 points
Reuters Published 25 Aug, 2025 11:51am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian shares rose in early trade on Monday, driven by gains in information technology stocks after the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted at an interest rate cut next month.

The Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex both rose 0.3% to 24,955.05 and 81,571.03 points, respectively, as of 9:49 a.m. IST.

Thirteen of the 16 major sectors gained while the broader midcaps and smallcaps advanced about 0.4% each.

Powell pointed to a possible September interest rate cut in his Jackson Hole Symposium speech on Friday, saying that risks to the job market were rising, even as he noted that inflation remained a threat and that a decision wasn’t set in stone.

This led to a rise in rate cut expectations, with traders now seeing an 84% chance of a cut in September compared to 75% before Powell’s speech.

Lower US rates make emerging markets, including India, more appealing to foreign investors.

IT companies, which get a substantial portion of their revenue from the US, jumped 2.5% and were the biggest contributors to the benchmark’s gains.

“The US rate cut should be helpful for the IT sector as it can revive technology spending, but India-US trade uncertainty is an overhang for the market ahead of the looming deadline for additional 25% tariffs,” said Anita Gandhi, founder and head of institutional business at Arihant Capital Markets.

US President Donald Trump’s additional 25% tariffs on Indian goods are set to take effect on August 27, increasing the total duties on Indian goods to a steep rate of up to 50%.

Among stocks, Yes Bank rose 2.2% after it said Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation has received the Indian central bank’s approval to buy up to 24.99% stake in the lender.

Indian shares

Comments

200 characters

IT firms lead Indian shares higher on Fed rate cut hopes

PSX falls amid rollover, KSE-100 loses over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

World Bank approves $47.9mn grant to strengthen education in Punjab

Cashless Economy Initiative 2025: Pakistan govt orders independent audit

Interior minister vows to ensure foolproof security of trains, railway tracks

Pakistan’s NLC, DP World deliver first commercial cargo to Tajikistan

Sindh Agricultural Income Tax Rules 2025 issued: SRB registration now a must for agri income holders

Fatima Sana named captain as Pakistan announce squad for Women’s World Cup

Gold price remains stable at Rs359,800

Oil prices climb after Ukraine attacks hit Russian energy sites

Read more stories