Business & Finance

Next Capital becomes first broker licensed as securities manager

Published 25 Aug, 2025 09:42am

Next Capital Limited announced on Monday that the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has granted it a license to act as a securities manager.

The company conveyed this information to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today.

The notice stated that Next Capital has become the first securities broker to be granted this license, marking an important milestone for the company and the capital markets.

“Under the license, the company plans to launch portfolio management and investment advisory services, significantly expanding the range of value-added solutions offered,” the company told the bourse.

It added that this milestone “strengthens our ability to serve our clients with a wider spectrum of investment solutions while contributing to the growth and depth of Pakistan’s capital markets”.

Next Capital Limited was incorporated as a public limited company in Pakistan on 14 December 2009. It is principally engaged in the brokerage of shares, stocks, equity and debt securities, commodities, forex, and other financial instruments, as well as corporate finance services.

