BML 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
BOP 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.24%)
CNERGY 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 89.56 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.9%)
DCL 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
DGKC 188.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.9%)
FCCL 50.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
GCIL 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
HUBC 161.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.06%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
KOSM 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (13.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
MLCF 94.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.36%)
NBP 153.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.05%)
PAEL 43.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.5%)
PIAHCLA 19.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
PIBTL 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.21%)
POWER 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
PPL 179.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.41%)
PREMA 40.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.79%)
PRL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
PTC 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
SNGP 117.29 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.34%)
SSGC 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
TPLP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
TREET 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
TRG 55.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 15,067 Decreased By -47.8 (-0.32%)
BR30 43,136 Increased By 87.4 (0.2%)
KSE100 149,000 Decreased By -492.6 (-0.33%)
KSE30 45,266 Decreased By -252.9 (-0.56%)
Aug 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Djokovic battles past Tien to reach US Open second round

Reuters Published 25 Aug, 2025 09:08am

NEW YORK: Novak Djokovic delivered a lesson in Grand Slam tenacity to Learner Tien in the first round of the U.S. Open on Sunday as he battled past the American teenager 6-1 7-6(3) 6-2 and launched his latest quest for a record 25th major title.

Competing in his first singles match since reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals last month, and swapping the whites for a sleek all-black outfit, the 38-year-old Serb fought through physical issues to secure his 80th win at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Victory also meant Djokovic became the first player since the sport turned professional in 1968 to win 75 straight opening-round matches at the Grand Slams, with 55 of those wins coming in straight sets.

“It was a strange kind of match,” said Djokovic, who looked to be struggling with injury midway through the match.

“The first set was 20 minutes and then the second one was one hour and 20, quite the opposite sets we played. It was key for me to hold my nerve in the second set and clinch it in a tiebreak.

“After that I started feeling better. I can always do better but it’s a great way to start this year’s campaign.”

Sabalenka moves on, Raducanu notches first US Open win since 2021 triumph

The seventh seed shrugged off a time violation to consolidate an early break at the start of the contest and a heated debate with the chair umpire shortly afterwards spurred him on to wrap up the opening set in double quick time.

The 19-year-old Tien, on a near-impossible mission to hand Djokovic his first opening-round loss at a Grand Slam since the 2006 Australian Open, had his chances to draw level during a draining second set but crumbled in the tiebreak.

After treatment for a right foot blister, Djokovic produced heavy groundstrokes from the baseline to break for a 3-1 lead in the third set and the four-times New York champion never looked back from there, booking a match-up with American Zachary Svajda.

Novak Djokovic U.S. Open

Comments

200 characters

Djokovic battles past Tien to reach US Open second round

PSX falls amid rollover, KSE-100 loses over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

World Bank approves $47.9mn grant to strengthen education in Punjab

Cashless Economy Initiative 2025: Pakistan govt orders independent audit

Interior minister vows to ensure foolproof security of trains, railway tracks

Pakistan’s NLC, DP World deliver first commercial cargo to Tajikistan

Sindh Agricultural Income Tax Rules 2025 issued: SRB registration now a must for agri income holders

Fatima Sana named captain as Pakistan announce squad for Women’s World Cup

Gold price remains stable at Rs359,800

Oil prices climb after Ukraine attacks hit Russian energy sites

Read more stories