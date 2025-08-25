BML 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
Canadian PM Carney, in Ukraine, says he can’t rule out sending peacekeepers

  • Zelenskiyy has said he wants future security guarantees as part of a potential peace deal to be as close as possible to NATO’s Article 5
Reuters Published August 25, 2025 Updated August 25, 2025 11:44am
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy and Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney attend a joint press conference, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, on Ukraine’s Independence Day, in front of St. Sophia’s Cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2024. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy and Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney attend a joint press conference, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, on Ukraine’s Independence Day, in front of St. Sophia’s Cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2024. Photo: Reuters

KYIV: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy on Sunday he backed Ukraine’s calls for robust security guarantees as part of any peace deal, saying Canada would not rule out sending troops under such a framework.

Three and a half years since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, US President Donald Trump is leading peace efforts and Ukraine is working with its European allies to draft potential frameworks for post-war security guarantees for Kyiv, which Trump has also expressed openness towards.

Carney, making his first visit to Ukraine since taking office in March, joined Zelenskiyy for a ceremony in central Kyiv to mark Ukrainian Independence Day, which was also attended by Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg.

“We are all working to ensure that the end of this war would mean the guarantee of peace for Ukraine, so that neither war nor the threat of war are left for our children to inherit,” Zelenskiyy told a crowd of dignitaries in Kyiv’s Sophia Square, against the backdrop of an 11th century cathedral.

Zelenskiyy has said he wants future security guarantees as part of a potential peace deal to be as close as possible to NATO’s Article 5, which considers an attack on one member state as an attack against all.

Carney backed Ukraine’s calls for potential international participation.

“In Canada’s judgment, it is not realistic that the only security guarantee could be the strength of the Ukrainian Armed Forces … that needs to be buttressed and reinforced,” Carney told a joint press conference.

The two leaders also signed an agreement on drone co-production, and Carney said Ukraine would receive more than C$1 billion ($723 million) in military aid from a previously announced package next month.

’We need peace

Zelenskiyy presented Kellogg with a state honour during Sunday’s ceremony, telling him “we need peace” as he gave him a medal in a leather case.

Later in the day, Kellogg met Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, who said they had discussed the Ukraine-U.S. minerals agreement as well as the security guarantees issue.

During the press conference with Carney, Zelenskiyy was asked about a story in the Wall Street Journal which said the Pentagon had for months been quietly blocking Ukraine’s use of the U.S.-supplied ATACMS missile to hit targets in Russia.

A source familiar with the matter said while there was never a formal suspension in long-range attacks, the Pentagon had created a review process that has so far not authorized a strike with the ATACMS deep inside Russia.

In response, Zelenskiyy said Kyiv has of late been using its own domestically produced long-range weapons to hit targets inside Russia, which are not cleared with Washington.

“Lately we have not been discussing this issue with the United States,” he said.

Ukraine has said it conducted overnight strikes on an oil refinery in Russia’s Samara region, as well as a gas fractionation facility at Ust-Luga, a Russian port which is a key energy export node.

