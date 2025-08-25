Gold slips from two-week peak as dollar ticks up

Gold prices edged lower on Monday as the dollar crept higher, while increased U.S. interest rate cut expectations following a dovish pivot from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell lent support to bullion.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $3,364.25 per ounce, as of 0109 GMT, after hitting its highest since August 11 on Friday. U.S. gold futures for December delivery eased 0.3% to $3,409.80.

The U.S. dollar index rose 0.2% against its rivals after dropping to a four-week low, making gold less attractive to overseas buyers.