Scholarships for Bangladesh students announced

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has announced to launch “Pakistan-Bangladesh Knowledge Corridor during Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Ministet Ishaq Dar’s two-day historic official visit to Bangladesh, The project envisages grant of 500 scholarships to Bangladeshi students for pursuing higher studies in Pakistan during the next five years. Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson stated on Sunday.

Pakistan offers 100 scholarships to Bangladeshi students

A quarter of these scholarships will be awarded in the field of medicine. Additionally, trainings for 100 Bangladeshi civil servants will be arranged during the same period, the spokesperson added.

Pakistan has also decided to increase the scholarships allocated to Bangladeshi students under Pakistan Technical Assistance Program from 5 to 25.

