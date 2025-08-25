Stability, bilateral ties: Chinese foreign ministry praises Pak Army’s role

BEIJING: The Chinese Foreign Ministry has released a statement highlighting the outcome of an important meeting between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, underscoring the unwavering strength of the Pakistan-China strategic partnership.

Speaking at the meeting, Wang Yi emphasised that the Pakistani army remains a pillar of national stability and a strong guardian of Pakistan-China friendship and cooperation. He noted that the military has always played a pivotal role in supporting the implementation of the important consensus reached between the leaderships of the two countries.

Wang meets army chief, vows to boost strategic ties

“In uncertain global times, promoting strong Pakistan-China relations is highly beneficial to regional peace and stability,” Wang said, reaffirming that Pakistan has always held a top priority in China’s neighbourly diplomacy. Despite the tests of time, he stressed, Pakistan-China relations have only grown stronger, built upon a foundation of traditional friendship.

Wang Yi further assured that China will continue to fully cooperate with Pakistan in safeguarding its territorial integrity and national security, while also welcoming Pakistan’s constructive role in international affairs.

According to the statement, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir reaffirmed the depth of bilateral ties, calling China Pakistan’s “iron friend.” He noted that the two nations have always shared each other’s joys and sorrows, with a partnership “as strong as a rock.”

“Maintaining friendly relations with China is the unanimous position of the entire Pakistani nation,” the Army Chief said, expressing gratitude to the Chinese leadership for its valuable cooperation in Pakistan’s economic and social development.

Field Marshal Munir further pledged that the Pakistan Army is committed to actively advancing counter-terrorism and security cooperation. He assured continued efforts to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel, projects, and institutions in Pakistan.

He added that steps to further strengthen the historic Pak-China friendship and to continue the shared journey of progress would remain a top priority for Pakistan.

The meeting reaffirmed the long-standing, strategic, and all-weather partnership between Pakistan and China, with both sides vowing to deepen cooperation across security, economic, and regional stability domains.

“Efforts to further strengthen Pak-China friendship and continue the path of development will be maintained,’ the Chinese Foreign Minister remarked.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025