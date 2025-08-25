BML 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
BOP 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.24%)
CNERGY 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 89.56 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.9%)
DCL 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
DGKC 188.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.9%)
FCCL 50.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
GCIL 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
HUBC 161.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.06%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
KOSM 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (13.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
MLCF 94.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.36%)
NBP 153.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.05%)
PAEL 43.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.5%)
PIAHCLA 19.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
PIBTL 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.21%)
POWER 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
PPL 179.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.41%)
PREMA 40.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.79%)
PRL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
PTC 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
SNGP 117.29 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.34%)
SSGC 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
TPLP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
TREET 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
TRG 55.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 15,067 Decreased By -47.8 (-0.32%)
BR30 43,136 Increased By 87.4 (0.2%)
KSE100 149,000 Decreased By -492.6 (-0.33%)
KSE30 45,266 Decreased By -252.9 (-0.56%)
Aug 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-08-25

Stability, bilateral ties: Chinese foreign ministry praises Pak Army’s role

NNI Published August 25, 2025 Updated August 25, 2025 09:31am

BEIJING: The Chinese Foreign Ministry has released a statement highlighting the outcome of an important meeting between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, underscoring the unwavering strength of the Pakistan-China strategic partnership.

Speaking at the meeting, Wang Yi emphasised that the Pakistani army remains a pillar of national stability and a strong guardian of Pakistan-China friendship and cooperation. He noted that the military has always played a pivotal role in supporting the implementation of the important consensus reached between the leaderships of the two countries.

Wang meets army chief, vows to boost strategic ties

“In uncertain global times, promoting strong Pakistan-China relations is highly beneficial to regional peace and stability,” Wang said, reaffirming that Pakistan has always held a top priority in China’s neighbourly diplomacy. Despite the tests of time, he stressed, Pakistan-China relations have only grown stronger, built upon a foundation of traditional friendship.

Wang Yi further assured that China will continue to fully cooperate with Pakistan in safeguarding its territorial integrity and national security, while also welcoming Pakistan’s constructive role in international affairs.

According to the statement, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir reaffirmed the depth of bilateral ties, calling China Pakistan’s “iron friend.” He noted that the two nations have always shared each other’s joys and sorrows, with a partnership “as strong as a rock.”

“Maintaining friendly relations with China is the unanimous position of the entire Pakistani nation,” the Army Chief said, expressing gratitude to the Chinese leadership for its valuable cooperation in Pakistan’s economic and social development.

Field Marshal Munir further pledged that the Pakistan Army is committed to actively advancing counter-terrorism and security cooperation. He assured continued efforts to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel, projects, and institutions in Pakistan.

He added that steps to further strengthen the historic Pak-China friendship and to continue the shared journey of progress would remain a top priority for Pakistan.

The meeting reaffirmed the long-standing, strategic, and all-weather partnership between Pakistan and China, with both sides vowing to deepen cooperation across security, economic, and regional stability domains.

“Efforts to further strengthen Pak-China friendship and continue the path of development will be maintained,’ the Chinese Foreign Minister remarked.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Army CPEC bilateral ties Chinese foreign ministry Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Pakistan China strategic partnership Pak China ties Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir

Comments

200 characters

Stability, bilateral ties: Chinese foreign ministry praises Pak Army’s role

PSX falls amid rollover, KSE-100 loses over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

World Bank approves $47.9mn grant to strengthen education in Punjab

Cashless Economy Initiative 2025: Pakistan govt orders independent audit

Pakistan’s NLC, DP World deliver first commercial cargo to Tajikistan

Sindh Agricultural Income Tax Rules 2025 issued: SRB registration now a must for agri income holders

Fatima Sana named captain as Pakistan announce squad for Women’s World Cup

Gold price remains stable at Rs359,800

Oil prices climb after Ukraine attacks hit Russian energy sites

China’s new mega dam triggers fears of water war in India

Read more stories