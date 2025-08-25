District Hospital Buner: Saylani to provide meals, medicines for six months

KARACHI: The founder and chairman of Saylani Welfare International Trust, Maulana Bashir Farooq Qadri, has announced that Saylani will provide free meals and medicines to patients at the District Headquarters Hospital Buner for the next six months. He further stated that the scope of Saylani’s welfare services will continue to expand in underprivileged areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the future.

According to details, Maulana Bashir Farooq Qadri, along with Saylani Education Chairman Afzal Chamdia, returned to Karachi after visiting flood-affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. During the visit, they supervised Saylani’s ongoing relief efforts and distributed ration, medicines, tents, and clean drinking water among the victims in Buner and other affected districts.

On the invitation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Maulana Bashir Farooq Qadri also met with him to review the flood situation and extend condolences over the loss of lives and property. He assured the Chief Minister of Saylani’s continued support in relief and rehabilitation activities. Chief Minister Gandapur appreciated Saylani’s humanitarian services and directed the district administration to provide full support.

During a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner Buner, MoU was signed under which Saylani Welfare will provide free food and medicines for six months at DHQ Hospital Buner. The Deputy Commissioner assured the delegation of full cooperation and promised to allocate a facility to ease the delivery of relief and welfare services to the victims.

Afzal Chamdia stated that Saylani Welfare is already providing food, ration, and medicines to hundreds of people daily in the flood-affected areas. He reaffirmed Saylani’s commitment to further expand welfare activities across the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025