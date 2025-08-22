BML 4.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 92.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-2.08%)
DCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
DGKC 189.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
FCCL 51.67 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.31%)
FFL 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.42%)
GCIL 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
HUBC 162.52 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (0.96%)
KEL 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
KOSM 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.92%)
LOTCHEM 21.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.11%)
MLCF 94.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.93%)
NBP 150.79 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (0.82%)
PAEL 45.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAHCLA 19.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.58%)
POWER 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
PPL 181.51 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (0.77%)
PREMA 41.06 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.01%)
PRL 31.58 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.32%)
PTC 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
SNGP 117.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.74%)
SSGC 41.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.29%)
TELE 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.76%)
TREET 24.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.18%)
TRG 56.41 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.62%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.4%)
BR100 15,211 Increased By 123.7 (0.82%)
BR30 43,369 Increased By 496.5 (1.16%)
KSE100 150,362 Increased By 1127 (0.76%)
KSE30 45,850 Increased By 342.7 (0.75%)
Iran, European powers to discuss nuclear talks, sanctions, IRNA reports

  • Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi will have a joint phone call with his French, British and German counterparts on Friday
Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2025 10:54am

DUBAI: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi will have a joint phone call with his French, British and German counterparts on Friday to discuss nuclear talks and sanctions, state news agency IRNA reported.

The three European powers have threatened to activate United Nations sanctions on Iran under a “snapback” mechanism if Iran does not return to the negotiating table over its nuclear programme.

The countries, along with the United States, contend Iran is using the nuclear programme to potentially develop weapons, which Iran denies.

Tehran suspended negotiations with the US, which were aimed at curbing the Islamic Republic’s nuclear ambitions, after the US and Israel struck its nuclear sites in June.

Since then, inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency have been unable to access Iran’s nuclear installations, despite IAEA chief Rafael Grossi stating that inspections remain essential.

