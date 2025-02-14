AIRLINK 189.45 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.76%)
BOP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.56%)
CNERGY 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.32%)
FCCL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.88%)
FFL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.57%)
FLYNG 26.39 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.37%)
HUBC 131.45 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1%)
HUMNL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.84%)
KOSM 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.94%)
MLCF 45.99 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.68%)
OGDC 202.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-1.91%)
PACE 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.39%)
PAEL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-5.28%)
PIAHCLA 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.49%)
POWER 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
PPL 173.84 Decreased By ▼ -5.00 (-2.8%)
PRL 34.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.91%)
PTC 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
SEARL 101.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SSGC 32.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-9.82%)
SYM 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.54%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.22%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.16%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.83%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.55%)
YOUW 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.54%)
BR100 11,819 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 35,000 Decreased By -554.1 (-1.56%)
KSE100 112,085 Decreased By -478.8 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,946 Decreased By -148 (-0.42%)
World

IAEA chief sees time running out to revive Iran nuclear deal

Reuters Published 14 Feb, 2025 08:09pm

MUNICH: Time is running out to get an accord to rein in Iran’s nuclear programme as Tehran continues to accelerate its enrichment of uranium to near weapons grade, the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Friday.

Speaking to Reuters, Grossi said he had still not been able to have political consultations with the new U.S. administration on the Iran issue, but that he would likely delay issuing a comprehensive report beyond on its nuclear activities beyond March because it would add little value to what had already been reported.

Iran says it can build new nuclear facilities if enemies strike

“I think we are running out of time, but it doesn’t mean that we can’t do it fast. The IAEA is there and has all the information and elements, but when it comes to the policy it’s up to the countries,” Grossi said in an interview on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

