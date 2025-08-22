BML 4.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-2.03%)
DCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
DGKC 189.53 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.3%)
FCCL 51.69 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.35%)
FFL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.72%)
GCIL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
HUBC 162.48 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (0.94%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.76%)
LOTCHEM 21.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.11%)
MLCF 94.61 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.89%)
NBP 150.51 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.64%)
PAEL 45.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAHCLA 19.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.58%)
POWER 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
PPL 181.98 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.03%)
PREMA 41.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.08%)
PRL 31.59 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.35%)
PTC 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
SNGP 117.95 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.87%)
SSGC 41.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.42%)
TELE 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.66%)
TREET 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.01%)
TRG 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.61%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.4%)
BR100 15,211 Increased By 123.7 (0.82%)
BR30 43,369 Increased By 496.5 (1.16%)
KSE100 150,362 Increased By 1127 (0.76%)
KSE30 45,850 Increased By 342.7 (0.75%)
Aug 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Nvidia CEO in Taipei to visit TSMC, says in talks with US over new China chip

Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2025 09:52am

TAIPEI: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang arrived in Taipei on Friday to visit chip foundry partner TSMC, as the world’s most valuable company navigates rising friction between Washington and Beijing over access to its industry-leading AI chips.

“My main purpose coming here is to visit TSMC,” he told reporters, adding that he would only stay a few hours and leave after dinner with TSMC leaders, according to a live feed broadcast by local media at Taipei’s Songshan airport, where he landed in a private jet.

He also said that TSMC had asked him to deliver a speech. TSMC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this month opened the door to the possibility of more advanced Nvidia chips beyond the H20 being sold in China, and reached a deal with Nvidia and under which the U.S. government would receive 15% of the revenue from sales of some advanced chips in China.

Reuters this week reported that Nvidia was working on a new chip tentatively named the B30A based on its latest Blackwell architecture that will be more powerful than the H20 model.

Asked about the B30A, Huang said Nvidia was in talks with the U.S. over offering China a successor to its H20 chip, but that it was not the company’s decision to make.

“It’s up to, of course, the U.S. government, and we are in dialogue with them, but it is too soon to know.” he said.

Nvidia only received permission in July to recommence sales of the H20. It was developed specifically for China after export restrictions were put in place in 2023, but the company was abruptly ordered to stop sales in April.

Shortly after Washington’s greenlight, Nvidia placed orders for 300,000 H20 chips with TSMC to add to its existing inventory due to strong demand from Chinese companies, Reuters reported.

But Nvidia was days later hit by allegations from China’s cyberspace regulator and state media that the U.S. company’s chips could pose security risks.

Chinese authorities later cautioned Chinese tech firms about purchasing the H20, raising concerns about potential information security risks. Nvidia says its chips have no backdoor risks.

Foxconn has been asked by Nvidia to stop work related to the H20 chip, Reuters reported on Friday citing two people briefed on the matter. A third source said that Nvidia wanted to first work through its existing H20 inventory.

Foxconn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nvidia, AMD to pay 15% of China chip sale revenues to US, official says

Trade publication The Information reported on Thursday that Nvidia instructed Arizona-based Amkor Technology to stop production of its H20 chips this week and also notified South Korea’s Samsung Electronics, citing two people with direct knowledge of the communications.

Amkor handles advanced packaging for the chip, while Samsung Electronics supplies high-bandwidth memory chips for the model.

Neither company immediately responded to a Reuters request for comment.

Asked whether Nvidia had asked suppliers to halt production, Huang told reporters in Taipei that they had a significant number of H20 chips prepared and were now waiting for purchase orders from China customers.

“When we receive the orders, we would be able to purchase more,” he said.

“We constantly manage our supply chain to address market conditions,” Nvidia spokesperson said in a statement, adding, “As both governments recognise, the H20 is not a military product or for government infrastructure.”

Huang said that shipping the H20 to China was not a national security concern and that the ability to ship the H20 chips to China was “very much appreciated”.

nvidia Jensen Huang Nvidia’s H20 processors

Comments

200 characters

Nvidia CEO in Taipei to visit TSMC, says in talks with US over new China chip

COAS Munir, Chinese FM Yi resolve to enhance coordination at regional, international forums

Stocks surge, KSE-100 gains over 1,100 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

July FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.70 negative adjustment

Nepra hires firm for Halmore’s forensic audit

Oil prices set to snap two-week losing streak as peace in Ukraine remains elusive

PM opens first-ever business facilitation centre

Wafi Energy Pakistan explores opportunities in oil marketing sector

PD’s arm fails to adjust GENCOs’ staff in Discos

Karakoram Highway, PR’s ML-1 also in focus: Pakistan, China pledge to back Gwadar Port

Read more stories