Nvidia asks Foxconn to suspend work for H20 chip, sources say

BEIJING: Nvidia has asked Foxconn to suspend work on the H20 AI chip, the most advanced product the US company is currently permitted to sell to China, two people briefed on the matter said.

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, handles backend processing work as one of Nvidia’s component suppliers for the chip.

“We constantly manage our supply chain to address market conditions,” Nvidia said in a statement, declining to elaborate further.