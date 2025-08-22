BML 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.22%)
BOP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 93.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-1.71%)
DCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
DGKC 189.60 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.33%)
FCCL 51.69 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.35%)
FFL 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.42%)
GCIL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
HUBC 161.51 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.34%)
KEL 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
KOSM 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.56%)
LOTCHEM 21.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.84%)
MLCF 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.87%)
NBP 151.00 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (0.96%)
PAEL 45.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PIAHCLA 19.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.51%)
PIBTL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.76%)
POWER 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
PPL 182.15 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (1.12%)
PREMA 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.98%)
PRL 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.22%)
PTC 23.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
SNGP 117.70 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.66%)
SSGC 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
TELE 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.76%)
TREET 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.01%)
TRG 56.36 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.54%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.7%)
BR100 15,209 Increased By 121.8 (0.81%)
BR30 43,363 Increased By 490.2 (1.14%)
KSE100 150,427 Increased By 1192 (0.8%)
KSE30 45,872 Increased By 365.5 (0.8%)
Aug 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Nvidia asks Foxconn to suspend work for H20 chip, sources say

BEIJING: Nvidia has asked Foxconn to suspend work on the H20 AI chip, the most advanced product the US company is...
Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2025 09:41am

BEIJING: Nvidia has asked Foxconn to suspend work on the H20 AI chip, the most advanced product the US company is currently permitted to sell to China, two people briefed on the matter said.

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, handles backend processing work as one of Nvidia’s component suppliers for the chip.

“We constantly manage our supply chain to address market conditions,” Nvidia said in a statement, declining to elaborate further.

nvidia Foxconn US company Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd H20 chip

Comments

200 characters

Nvidia asks Foxconn to suspend work for H20 chip, sources say

COAS Munir, Chinese FM Yi resolve to enhance coordination at regional, international forums

Stocks surge, KSE-100 gains over 1,100 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

July FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.70 negative adjustment

Nepra hires firm for Halmore’s forensic audit

Oil prices set to snap two-week losing streak as peace in Ukraine remains elusive

PM opens first-ever business facilitation centre

Wafi Energy Pakistan explores opportunities in oil marketing sector

PD’s arm fails to adjust GENCOs’ staff in Discos

Karakoram Highway, PR’s ML-1 also in focus: Pakistan, China pledge to back Gwadar Port

Read more stories