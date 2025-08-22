BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
BOP 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.01%)
CNERGY 7.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 94.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.35%)
DCL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.85%)
DGKC 188.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.3%)
FCCL 51.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.35%)
FFL 16.94 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.17%)
GCIL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.69%)
HUBC 160.97 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.5%)
KEL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
LOTCHEM 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.1%)
MLCF 93.78 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.8%)
NBP 149.56 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-2.05%)
PAEL 45.36 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (7.16%)
PIAHCLA 19.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.24%)
POWER 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.28%)
PPL 180.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.37%)
PREMA 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.03%)
PRL 31.17 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.74%)
PTC 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
SNGP 116.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.83%)
SSGC 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
TELE 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.84%)
TPLP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.11%)
TRG 56.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.99%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.38%)
BR100 15,107 Decreased By -92.5 (-0.61%)
BR30 42,960 Decreased By -63.9 (-0.15%)
KSE100 149,235 Decreased By -1355.7 (-0.9%)
KSE30 45,507 Decreased By -362.3 (-0.79%)
Aug 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-22

UK sanctions Iranian oil magnate and four companies

Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2025 06:00am

LONDON: Britain sanctioned an Iranian oil magnate and four companies on Thursday, saying they are part of a network that supports Tehran’s overseas activities, including “destabilisation” in Ukraine and Israel.

The sanctions include an asset freeze and travel ban on Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani, and an asset freeze on companies in the shipping, petrochemical and financial sectors, the Foreign Office said.

“Iran’s reliance on revenues from trading networks and connected organisations enables it to carry out its destabilising activities, including supporting proxies and partners across the region and facilitating state threats on UK soil,” Britain’s Minister for the Middle East Hamish Falconer said.

The Iranian embassy in London said it condemned what it called Britain’s “unilateral and illegal measures” and “baseless allegations”.

Shamkhani, the son of an adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, could not be reached for comment.

The United States, which sanctioned Shamkhani last month, said he controls a vast network of container ships and tankers through a complex web of intermediaries that sell Iranian and Russian oil and other goods throughout the world.

Some of the companies sanctioned by Britain on Wednesday were cited for acting on behalf of or at the direction of Shamkhani, who is accused of aiding Iran’s overseas operations. Shamkhani was also sanctioned by the European Union in July.

British lawmakers warned last month that Iran posed a growing and multifaceted threat to Britain, and while it does not yet rival the scale of challenges posed by Russia or China, they said the government was ill prepared to confront it. They said the Iranian threat spanned physical attacks and potential assassinations targeting dissidents and Jewish communities, as well as espionage, offensive cyber operations, and efforts to develop nuclear weapons. Iran has rejected these claims, calling them “unfounded, politically motivated and hostile allegations”.

Iranian oil Iranian companies UK and Iran UK sanctions Iranian oil magnate

Comments

200 characters

UK sanctions Iranian oil magnate and four companies

Nepra hires firm for Halmore’s forensic audit

PD’s arm fails to adjust GENCOs’ staff in Discos

PM opens first-ever business facilitation centre

Karakoram Highway, PR’s ML-1 also in focus: Pakistan, China pledge to back Gwadar Port

Textile sector keeps exports in positive trajectory: PBS

Garment exporters say after meeting with Aurangzeb: ‘RLNG cost arrears recovery put on hold’

Jhal Magsi gas to help country reduce dependence on LNG, PM told

SECP releases statistics for 2024: Insurance industry’s assets soar to Rs3.554trn

Medical items, equipment from China: Customs’ values on import of 36 types fixed

Sick units: SAPM says ‘Industrial revival commission’ to be set up

Read more stories