Jhal Magsi gas to help country reduce dependence on LNG, PM told

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 22 Aug, 2025 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Khalid Hussain Magsi informed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday that integrating gas from the Jhal Magsi gas field into the national transmission system would reduce dependence on imported gas and save $298 million annually.

In a briefing to the prime minister, Magsi highlighted the potential benefits of connecting the Jhal Magsi gas field to the national grid.

He said the project would significantly reduce the country’s reliance on imported gas, providing substantial economic relief.

OGDCL commissions Jhal Magsi Project in Balochistan

The minister also invited Prime Minister Sharif to inaugurate the project, an offer the prime minister accepted.

“The inclusion of JhalMagsi gas in the national grid is a commendable step,” Sharif said, adding that Pakistan’s untapped natural resources hold the key to addressing the country’s economic challenges.

He emphasized that maximizing the use of domestic energy reserves would yield meaningful foreign exchange savings and strengthen national energy security.

In a separate development, the prime minister called for coordinated efforts to address severe flooding caused by heavy monsoon rains, particularly in Sindh, where Karachi has suffered significant urban flooding resulting in widespread damage and loss of life.

In a series of phone calls with political leaders – including Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Jamat-e-Islami chief Naeem-ur-Rehman, and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui – Sharif extended condolences to the families affected by the floods and reaffirmed the federal government’s full support for Sindh’s administration.

He directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to coordinate closely with the Sindh provincial government and ensure all necessary assistance is provided to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The prime minister also stressed the need for issuing early warnings to communities at risk of further flooding.

In his discussion with MQM-P’s Siddiqui, the prime minister reviewed the evolving situation in Sindh and the threat posed by additional heavy rains.

During talks with JI’s Rehman, Sharif discussed flood damage and relief efforts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Karachi, and other affected areas.

He praised civil society organizations, particularly Jamat-e-Islami’s Al-Khidmat Foundation, for their active role in rescue and relief operations amid the ongoing crisis.

The prime minister reiterated the federal government’s commitment to supporting disaster response agencies in managing the situation.

