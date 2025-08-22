BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
BOP 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.01%)
CNERGY 7.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 94.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.35%)
DCL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.85%)
DGKC 188.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.3%)
FCCL 51.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.35%)
FFL 16.94 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.17%)
GCIL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.69%)
HUBC 160.97 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.5%)
KEL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
LOTCHEM 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.1%)
MLCF 93.78 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.8%)
NBP 149.56 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-2.05%)
PAEL 45.36 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (7.16%)
PIAHCLA 19.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.24%)
POWER 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.28%)
PPL 180.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.37%)
PREMA 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.03%)
PRL 31.17 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.74%)
PTC 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
SNGP 116.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.83%)
SSGC 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
TELE 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.84%)
TPLP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.11%)
TRG 56.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.99%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.38%)
BR100 15,107 Decreased By -92.5 (-0.61%)
BR30 42,960 Decreased By -63.9 (-0.15%)
KSE100 149,235 Decreased By -1355.7 (-0.9%)
KSE30 45,507 Decreased By -362.3 (-0.79%)
Aug 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-08-22

Sick units: SAPM says ‘Industrial revival commission’ to be set up

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 22 Aug, 2025 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan, announced that a National Industrial Revival Commission would be established to oversee implementation of revival of sick industrial units and provide a redressal mechanism for complaints.

Haroon Akhtar Khan said this during a high-level meeting with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, chairman Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) and the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Khan highlighted that the policy includes the revival of sick industrial units, improved access to credit, measures to counter undue harassment by government authorities, and reforms in bankruptcy laws.

10-year industrial policy finalised

The participants discussed the contours of the National Industrial Policy, which intends to bring a number of reforms including Fiscal Policy Reforms, tariff reforms and strengthening of the National Tax Commission (NTC), a pragmatic approach to trade agreements, foreign direct investments, corporatization and consolidation, a trained and productive workforce and the small and medium enterprises.

The policy is designed with specific focus industries to promote jobs, value-added exports and import substitution, especially textile sector, leather, furniture, iron, steel and other industries.

During the meeting, detailed deliberations were held on reducing the cost of power, promoting green energy, upgrading the transmission and distribution network, and ensuring sustainable growth of the industrial sector.

Akhtar Khan stated that, under the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the National Industrial Policy will serve as a catalyst for industrial growth and enhanced exports. He emphasised that the policy has been prepared in consultation with both public and private stakeholders and provides a comprehensive package addressing key industrial challenges.

To facilitate investors and strengthen confidence, the SAPM underscored that contract enforcement would be ensured. He also noted that, inspired by the Chinese model, one-window services will be introduced in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) to streamline industrial operations.

The Federal Minister for Power Division, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, in his remarks, underlined that reforms in the power sector will significantly reduce costs and provide much-needed relief to industries. He added that improved energy infrastructure and greater reliance on green energy will not only lower production costs but also ensure environmental protection.

Leghari further stated that the National Industrial Policy provides a critical five-year framework that will stabilise industries on sustainable foundations, spur industrial growth, and create new employment opportunities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FBR Industrial Sector sick industrial units SAPM on Industries and Production National Industrial Revival Commission National Industrial Policy

Comments

200 characters

Sick units: SAPM says ‘Industrial revival commission’ to be set up

Nepra hires firm for Halmore’s forensic audit

PD’s arm fails to adjust GENCOs’ staff in Discos

PM opens first-ever business facilitation centre

Karakoram Highway, PR’s ML-1 also in focus: Pakistan, China pledge to back Gwadar Port

Textile sector keeps exports in positive trajectory: PBS

Garment exporters say after meeting with Aurangzeb: ‘RLNG cost arrears recovery put on hold’

Jhal Magsi gas to help country reduce dependence on LNG, PM told

SECP releases statistics for 2024: Insurance industry’s assets soar to Rs3.554trn

Medical items, equipment from China: Customs’ values on import of 36 types fixed

Read more stories