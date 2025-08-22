Zong, Huawei jointly launch GigaAAU FDD Massive MIMO

ISLAMABAD: Zong and Huawei jointly launched GigaAAU FDD Massive MIMO in the network. This deployment has resulted in an average increase of over 150 percent in downlink traffic and an average improvement of over 330 percent in user experience.

Huawei’s latest GigaAAU FDD Massive MIMO supports dual bands (1.8G and 2.1G), with a maximum transmission power of 480W and with less power consumption. It can deliver 3-fold to 4-fold downlink capacity gains (vs LTE 4T4R) on 4G networks, thereby effectively alleviating network congestion.

To handle complex traffic and interference, the solution utilises enhanced intelligent beamforming to achieve dynamic beam movement with users and intelligent interference avoidance, ultimately enhancing the user experience. The solution also features “0 bit 0 watt” energy saving, with off-peak power consumption near zero watt to promote environmental protection and greener network.

Zong and Huawei, as strategic partners, continue to enhance network performance and digital connectivity across Pakistan. This collaboration reflects the commitment of both organizations to provide innovative solutions and reshaping the telecommunication landscape. As advancements in multiple antenna technology continue, Zong and Huawei are positioned to play a significant role in setting new standards for high-capacity mobile networks.

