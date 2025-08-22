BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-22

Pakistan direct victim of terrorism: FO

Naveed Siddiqui Published August 22, 2025 Updated August 22, 2025 06:06am

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office (FO) said Pakistan has been a direct victim of terrorism, including the recent heinous Jaffar Express terrorist attack killing civilians and the bombing of a school bus in Khuzdar, which resulted in the tragic loss of innocent lives, including children. It is not an isolated phenomenon; terrorism in Pakistan is orchestrated, planned, and executed from across the borders.

Pakistan joins the international community in solemnly observing the International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism. “This day is a reminder of our collective responsibility to stand in solidarity with all victims of terrorism, to honour their memory, and to reaffirm our resolve to eliminate this menace in all its forms and manifestations,” FO Spokeaperson stated in a statement issued here on Thursday.

Pakistan is also facing new forms of terrorism, including fake news and misinformation campaigns, state-sponsored extra-territorial assassination campaigns, and hydro-terrorism, the statement added.

“Our security forces and people have shown unmatched resilience, making immense sacrifices to protect not only our homeland but also regional and global peace. Over 90,000 Pakistanis have lost their lives, and the nation has endured staggering economic losses exceeding US $150 billion in this struggle,” the spokesperson asserted. . We honour the valour of our martyrs and heroes whose sacrifices remain a beacon of strength and unity for the nation.

On this day, we also reaffirm our unwavering solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), who continue to endure the worst form of state-terrorism perpetrated by Indian occupation forces. For decades, the FO spokesperson reminded of innocent Kashmiris have been subjected to systematic killings, enforced disappearances, arbitrary detentions, and egregious human rights violations.

Despite such inhuman repression, the Kashmiri people’s resolve to resist occupation and demand the UN-mandated right to self-determination remains unbroken.

Similarly, Pakistan extend deepest tribute to the resilient people of Palestine, who continue to suffer relentless aggression, systemic human rights violations, and state terrorism at the hands of Israeli occupation forces. “Their actions constitute not only grave violations of international law but also amount to genocide.

Prolonged unresolved conflicts, foreign occupation, and denial of the right to self-determination create conditions for extremism and terrorism which should be addressed comprehensively,” FO emphasised.

As we remember the victims of terrorism today, we call upon the international community to join us in making collaborative efforts to strengthen international partnership, dialogue, and cooperation to eliminate the menace of terrorism without discrimination and support the victims and their families, and to contribute to a peaceful and secure world, the statement further highlighted.

