Aug 22, 2025
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-22

BankIslami reports Rs8.9bn pre-tax profit

Press Release Published August 22, 2025 Updated August 22, 2025 06:55am

KARACHI: BankIslami reported a profit before tax (PBT) of PKR 8.95 billion for the first half of 2025 and announced an interim dividend of PKR 1.50 per share (15%) as it continues to transform into a digital and regionally competitive institution.

BankIslami’s non-funded income surged by over 90 percent, despite declining policy rates and compressed spreads. While total income contracted by 4.9 percent, the decline was modest compared with industry trends. Operating expenses rose 47 percent, reflecting strategic investments in branch network expansion, digital infrastructure, and the acquisition of the 32-storey tower in Karachi, set to become the bank’s new headquarters.

Deposits grew by 12.7 percent, driven by a 37.9 percent increase in current accounts, pushing the CASA ratio to a record 70 percent. The Capital Adequacy Ratio stood at 19.37 percent, comfortably above regulatory requirements, while the Asset-to-Deposit Ratio remained healthy at 43.3 percent.

Delinquent financing declined by 8 percent to PKR 22.3 billion, though the infection ratio inched up from 7.4 to 8.2 percent due to a smaller financing base.

The Bank’s commitment to Riba-free banking earned global recognition in the period under review. BankIslami was named Pakistan’s Best Islamic Bank by Euromoney and received the Pakistan Digital Award for Best Social Media Campaign for its “Saving Humanity from Riba” initiative.

Commenting on BankIslami’s performance, President & CEO, Rizwan Ata, commented, “BankIslami’s performance in the first half shows that we are ready to take on challenges and continue meeting the expectations of our customers.

What drives us forward is not only our growth aspirations but our mission of Saving Humanity from Riba. Our teams have shown resilience in challenging times, and as we move ahead, we will stay true to our purpose and remain firm on our journey.”

