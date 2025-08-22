BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
Markets Print 2025-08-22

Cotton market: Trading volume remains satisfactory

Recorder Report Published 22 Aug, 2025 06:00am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory. According to Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman, the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,500 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,500 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 5,500 to Rs 7,400 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,600 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,700 to Rs 7,600 per maund.

600 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 16,100 to Rs 16,250 per maund, 600 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 16,100 to Rs 16,300 per maund, 1200 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,200 per maund, 600 bales of Noabad were sold in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,300 per maund, 400 bales of Hyderabad were sold at Rs 16,100 per maund, 400 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 16,300 per maund, 400 bales of Khanerwal were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund, 400 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs 16,300 per maund, 200 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 16,400 per maund, 200 bales of Burewala, 200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 16,200 per maund, 400 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund, 1400 bales of Haroonabad were sold in between Rs 16,450 to Rs 16,500 per maund, 800 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,400 per maund.

The spot rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,200 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per kg.

Cotton Cotton prices cotton market Cotton Spot Rate

