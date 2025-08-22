Sindh Bank Hajj 2026 ballot for employees held

KARACHI: Sindh Bank conducted the Hajj 2026 computerized balloting for its employees at its Head Office, overseen by President and CEO, Muhammad Anwaar, in the presence of senior management. The transparent computerized balloting process selected 10 employees (5 from each category of principal and alternate) to be sponsored for the sacred pilgrimage of Hajj in 2026.

The following employees were declared principal candidates: Waheed Ahmed, Muhammad Roaid, Shakeel Ahmed, Muhammad Mumtaz and Waqar Ali.

Additionally, the following employees were named as alternate candidates: Waqar Hussain, Ishfaq Ahmed Malik, Imtiaz Ali, Abrar Ahmed and Muhammad Ishaq.

Sindh Bank congratulates the selected employees and reaffirms its commitment to supporting its workforce through meaningful initiatives.

