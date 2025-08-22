APSEA delegation signs $500m US soybean import deal in Washington

WASHINGTON: A trade delegation from the All Pakistan Solvent Extractors’ Association (APSEA), led by Patron-in-Chief Shahzad Ali Khan and President Zain Mahmood, visited Washington this week and finalised agreements with leading soybean exporters, including Cargill, LDC, Olam and others, to import 1.1 million tons of US soybeans valued at approximately $500 million.

The agreement is expected to significantly reduce the US–Pakistan trade deficit while placing no additional burden on Pakistan’s import bill, as the purchases will replace existing imports largely from Brazil.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025