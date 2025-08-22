BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
Opinion Print 2025-08-22

Steady destruction of Nathia Gali

Published August 22, 2025 Updated August 22, 2025 06:53am

I used to visit Nathia Gali with my parents in the 1980s and 1990s to enjoy the natural beauty, tranquility and peace. It was a place where one could go for long walks alone or with family, and one could smell the pine trees and hear the chirping of birds.

However, I regret to say that under the PTI government, Nathia Gali has been ruined and devastated by commercialism, as buildings, restaurants and shops are popping up all the way leading up to Nathia Gali.

Someone in the KP government is profiteering from allowing this construction, which leads to the destruction of the natural flora. Nathia Gali has also become a hub for the hotel and water supplier mafia, which only supplies drinking water to guesthouses, depriving genuine homeowners of water.

I could go on and on, but the picture is clear. I urge the CM of KP to take notice of this destruction of what was once a beautiful paradise.

Isphanyar M Bhandara (Rawalpindi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

