Sindh signs €100m investment deals for Karachi Education City’s special tech zone

BR Web Desk Published 21 Aug, 2025 08:19pm

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday welcomed the signing of two investment agreements and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) worth €100 million for the development of the 435-acre Special Technology Zone (STZ) at Karachi Education City.

Speaking as the chief guest at the signing ceremony held at the Chief Minister’s House, Shah said the provincial government was committed to expediting work on the STZ to make it functional at the earliest. He praised the Sindh Investment Department and Karachi Education City project officers for their role in facilitating the agreements.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Investment and Public Private Partnership, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, briefed participants that under the agreements, the Pakistan Special Technology Zone Authority (STZA) would oversee development works in the project.

He added that Swiss firm M/s Meeco AG would provide green electricity to the zone, while M/s Meeco Holding, under the MoU, would establish a high-end energy storage manufacturing facility.

Sindh to establish first Silicon Valley-style tech zone in Karachi

The Sindh government expects the projects to attract foreign investment of €100 million into the province.

The ceremony was attended by senior provincial officials, including Sindh Secretary Investment Raja Khurram Shahzad, Project Director Karachi Education City Abrar Sheikh, and other officers.

