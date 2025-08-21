BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
BOP 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.01%)
CNERGY 7.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 94.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.35%)
DCL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.85%)
DGKC 188.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.3%)
FCCL 51.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.35%)
FFL 16.94 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.17%)
GCIL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.69%)
HUBC 160.97 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.5%)
KEL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
LOTCHEM 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.1%)
MLCF 93.78 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.8%)
NBP 149.56 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-2.05%)
PAEL 45.36 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (7.16%)
PIAHCLA 19.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.24%)
POWER 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.28%)
PPL 180.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.37%)
PREMA 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.03%)
PRL 31.17 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.74%)
PTC 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
SNGP 116.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.83%)
SSGC 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
TELE 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.84%)
TPLP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.11%)
TRG 56.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.99%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.38%)
BR100 15,107 Decreased By -92.5 (-0.61%)
BR30 42,960 Decreased By -63.9 (-0.15%)
KSE100 149,235 Decreased By -1355.7 (-0.9%)
KSE30 45,507 Decreased By -362.3 (-0.79%)
Business & Finance

The daily dilemma: what to cook today?

Sponsored Content Published 21 Aug, 2025 08:19pm

In every Pakistani household, the biggest mystery isn’t where the socks disappear or who left the lights on.

It’s

What to cook today???

From calling friends and family to watching morning shows just for a recipe, many women find themselves stuck in the same daily loop. Some even try to sort it out the night before, just to steal a moment of calm the next morning. For the woman managing school runs, house chores, and family needs, planning meals can be the most draining part of her day. With countless tasks and a tight budget, figuring out what to cook three times a day can feel like solving a never-ending puzzle.

This is where Nestlé Goodnes steps in—a game changer with a smart weekly meal planner that simplifies everyday life. Whether you’re planning meals based on a set grocery list or looking for quick ideas using ingredients already in your kitchen, Nestlé Goodnes offers a wide range of recipes with practical and flexible solutions. Say goodbye to last-minute grocery runs and cooking stress. It helps you prepare nutritious meals, stay within budget, and even provides helpful tips and discounts along the way.

It’s not just food inspiration, it’s smart decision-making made simple. So next time you wonder,

Ajj khanay mein kya banay ga?

Ask Nestlé Goodnes.

