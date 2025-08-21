BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
BOP 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.01%)
CNERGY 7.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 94.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.35%)
DCL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.85%)
DGKC 188.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.3%)
FCCL 51.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.35%)
FFL 16.94 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.17%)
GCIL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.69%)
HUBC 160.97 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.5%)
KEL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
LOTCHEM 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.1%)
MLCF 93.78 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.8%)
NBP 149.56 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-2.05%)
PAEL 45.36 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (7.16%)
PIAHCLA 19.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.24%)
POWER 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.28%)
PPL 180.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.37%)
PREMA 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.03%)
PRL 31.17 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.74%)
PTC 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
SNGP 116.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.83%)
SSGC 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
TELE 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.84%)
TPLP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.11%)
TRG 56.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.99%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.38%)
BR100 15,107 Decreased By -92.5 (-0.61%)
BR30 42,960 Decreased By -63.9 (-0.15%)
KSE100 149,235 Decreased By -1355.7 (-0.9%)
KSE30 45,507 Decreased By -362.3 (-0.79%)
Aug 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India, Russia agree to boost trade ties after foreign ministers meet in Moscow

Reuters Published August 21, 2025 Updated August 21, 2025 06:24pm
Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov shakes hands with India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar during a joint press conference following their talks at Zinaida Morozova’s Mansion in Moscow, Russia August 21, 2025.
Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov shakes hands with India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar during a joint press conference following their talks at Zinaida Morozova’s Mansion in Moscow, Russia August 21, 2025.

MOSCOW: India and Russia agreed to boost trade ties on Thursday as their foreign ministers met in Moscow, giving little indication that U.S. President Donald Trump’s hefty tariffs on India for buying Russian oil would disrupt their relations.

Indian goods face additional U.S. tariffs of up to 50%, among the highest imposed by Washington, due to New Delhi’s increased purchases of Russian oil.

Western countries boycotting Russian crude say India’s purchases are helping to fund Moscow’s war in Ukraine. But NewDelhi says its purchases are purely commercial transactions, and accuses the U.S. and European Union of double standards, noting that they continue significant trade with Moscow themselves.

“We have good results in cooperation in the hydrocarbon sector, in the supply of Russian oil to the Indian market. And we have a mutual interest in implementing joint projects for the extraction of energy resources, including in the Russian Federation - in the Far East and on the Arctic shelf,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a joint news conference with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Jaishankar said that relations between the two countries had been among the steadiest of major nations in the world since World War Two, referring to a close friendship going back to the days of the Soviet Union.

Russia has ‘special mechanisms’ to supply oil to India, embassy official says

The two countries reaffirmed their ambition to expand bilateral trade, including by increasing India’s exports to Russia, Jaishankar said, according to a statement from India’s foreign ministry.

“This (trade expansion) requires swiftly addressing non-tariff barriers and regulatory impediments,” Jaishankar said. “Enhancing Indian exports to Russia in sectors like pharmaceuticals, agriculture and textiles will certainly help to correct the current imbalance.”

Russia was able to divert its exports of oil, a significant source of state revenue, away from Europe and mainly to China and India after the West imposed sanctions on Moscow over its conflict in Ukraine.

India and China are the biggest buyers of Russia’s oil.

Russian embassy officials in New Delhi said on Wednesday that Russia expected to continue supplying oil to India despitepressure from the United States, adding that Moscow hoped trilateral talks with India and China would soon take place.

India Sergei Lavrov Russia Russian oil Russia India relation russia india oil

Comments

200 characters

India, Russia agree to boost trade ties after foreign ministers meet in Moscow

May 9 riots: SC approves bail for Imran Khan in eight cases

Profit-taking grips PSX, KSE-100 sheds over 1,300 points

China eyes agricultural, mining cooperation with Pakistan, foreign minister says

More monsoon rains deluge various parts of Karachi

Sindh signs €100m investment deals for Karachi Education City’s special tech zone

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise $13mn, clock in at $14.26bn

At least 34 injured, including four critically, in Karachi firecracker warehouse blaze

Pakistani rupee registers 10th successive gain against US dollar

PTI or its apology not discussed in Brussels, DG ISPR rebuts journalist’s claim

Read more stories