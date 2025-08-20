BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.66%)
CNERGY 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.56%)
DCL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
DGKC 192.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.27%)
FCCL 53.40 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.29%)
FFL 16.47 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.55%)
GCIL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.81%)
HUBC 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.63%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
KOSM 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
MLCF 93.61 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.23%)
NBP 153.80 Increased By ▲ 5.55 (3.74%)
PAEL 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PIAHCLA 19.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.41%)
PPL 180.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.86%)
PREMA 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-4.19%)
PRL 31.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.45%)
PTC 23.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
SNGP 118.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.58%)
SSGC 41.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.92%)
TPLP 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.32%)
TRG 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.93%)
BR100 15,199 Increased By 13.7 (0.09%)
BR30 43,024 Increased By 181.9 (0.42%)
KSE100 150,591 Increased By 1230.3 (0.82%)
KSE30 45,869 Increased By 316.7 (0.7%)
Aug 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russia has ‘special mechanisms’ to supply oil to India, embassy official says

Reuters Published 20 Aug, 2025 04:32pm

NEW DELHI: Russia will continue supplying oil to India and the country’s President Vladimir Putin will meet India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi by the end of year, a Russian embassy official in India said on Wednesday.

Russia has a “very, very special mechanism” to continue oil supplies to India, Roman Babushkin, the charge d’affaires at the Russian embassy in India, told reporters at a press briefing, adding that India’s crude oil imports from Russia will remain at the same level.

No dates had been finalised for the Putin-Modi meeting yet, he said.

The U.S. is set to impose an additional 25% tariff on Indian exports on August 28, citing their imports of Russian oil, which expanded after Western nations sanction Russian supply after its invasion of Ukraine.

However, the U.S. has stopped short of imposing similar tariffs on China over its purchases of Russian oil.

Indian Oil, BPCL resume buying Russian oil for September as discounts widen, sources say

Last month, the European Union sanctioned Russian-backed Indian refinery Nayara Energy, leading the refiner to cut back processing and companies to curtail their trading with them.

Trade between Indian and Russia was expected to grow 10% annually, Evgeniy Griva, Deputy Trade Representative of Russia to India said at the briefing.

India Russia Russian oil Russian crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Russia has ‘special mechanisms’ to supply oil to India, embassy official says

‘Strong and growing’ interest among American firms in Pakistan’s energy sector, says US diplomat

Pakistani rupee records 9th consecutive gain against US dollar

At least 12 dead in rain-related incidents in Karachi

PAF launches flood relief operation in GB, evacuates 75 stranded

Govt launches risk coverage scheme for small farmers & underserved areas

Dar arrives in Kabul for trilateral FMs’ meeting

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,400 in Pakistan

Indian Oil, BPCL resume buying Russian oil for September as discounts widen, sources say

Engro Powergen Qadirpur inks agreement to include Badar-1 gas in fuel mix

Pakistan’s National Foods approves subsidiary restructuring, divestment move

Read more stories