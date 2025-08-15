BML 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $11mn to $14.24bn

BR Web Desk Published 15 Aug, 2025 08:13pm

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $11 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $14.24 billion as of August 8, data released on Friday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $19.49 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.25 billion.

The central bank did not attribute any reason to the increase in the FX reserves.

“During the week ended on 08-Aug-2025, SBP reserves increased by US$ 11 million to US$ 14,243.2 million,” it said.

Last week, SBP foreign exchange reserves decreased by $72 million.

The SBP purchased $7.23 billion from domestic foreign exchange markets between June 2024 and April 2025, as per central bank data made available last month.

