PTI or its apology not discussed in Brussels, DG ISPR rebuts journalist’s claim

  • Military's spox terms Suhail Warraich’s action inappropriate, effort of self-promotion
APP Published August 21, 2025 Updated August 21, 2025 04:08pm
DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry. Photo: Screengrab/YouTube/@ISPR/File
DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry. Photo: Screengrab/YouTube/@ISPR/File

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Thursday refuted a claim made by a senior journalist of having conversation with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir in Brussels earlier this month, wherein the army chief allegedly spoke up on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its apology.

The military spokesperson altogether repudiated the journalist’s claim of conducting the army chief’s interview, saying the COAS has not given any interview to any journalist.

Suhail Warraich, in his article, claimed that COAS Munir said “political reconciliation is possible by sincerely asking for forgiveness”, while not naming the political party in his article but the context is evident through the statement he wrote.

The DG ISPR termed Warraich’s action inappropriate and described it as an effort of self-promotion and personal gain.

Talking to journalists, the ISPR director general said the article by Warraich, which is currently being discussed, pertains to an event in Brussels where hundreds of people took photographs. “Neither PTI nor any apology came under discussion,” he said.

He reiterated that the perpetrators and facilitators of the May 9 incidents must be brought to justice in accordance with the law. Expressing regret, he said that even a senior journalist had demonstrated such irresponsibility.

Army chief dismisses rumours of leadership change in Pakistan

Responding to a query about terrorism, the DG ISPR said that Pakistan is capable of changing the destiny of the entire region, which is why it continues to face repeated attacks.

Terming the youth as a great asset of Pakistan, he urged them to understand the legacy and history of their ideological state and to recognise their strength. “The day they realise their power, no extremist or proxy will be able to frighten them,” he added.

He said India believed that by supporting its terrorist proxies and facilitators, it could discredit the Pakistan Army through an attack. However, everything unfolded contrary to India’s nefarious designs, he observed.

Pakistan and its armed forces gave a befitting response to India and its proxies, he asserted.

He recounted how some believed that India, with its military machine worth billions of dollars, would easily defeat Pakistan.

“There were even suggestions that India and its proxies—including Fitna al-Khawarij and Fitna Hindustan—should attack Pakistan simultaneously. However, the entire world witnessed how Pakistan faced the enemy on both fronts,” he said.

The armed forces spokesperson said that the decision made by all political parties in 2014 to dismantle the “illegal spectrum” to eliminate terrorism from Pakistan has not been fully implemented.

“When illegal Afghan residents involved in crimes are to be deported, certain political and criminal elements within our own country begin to create problems,” he said.

He stressed the need to implement all 14 points of the National Action Plan in letter and spirit. Governance gaps, he said, are being filled daily by the sacrifices of military, police, and law enforcement personnel.

