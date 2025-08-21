BML 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
BOP 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
CPHL 95.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.85%)
DCL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
DGKC 190.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.76%)
FCCL 52.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.85%)
FFL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.71%)
GCIL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.96%)
HUBC 159.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.51%)
KEL 5.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
MLCF 93.98 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.01%)
NBP 151.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-0.78%)
PAEL 43.91 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (3.73%)
PIAHCLA 19.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.24%)
POWER 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.24%)
PPL 181.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.23%)
PREMA 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.84%)
PRL 31.22 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.9%)
PTC 23.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 117.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
SSGC 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.31%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.19%)
TPLP 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
TREET 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.49%)
TRG 56.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,086 Decreased By -113.1 (-0.74%)
BR30 42,850 Decreased By -173.9 (-0.4%)
KSE100 149,321 Decreased By -1270.3 (-0.84%)
KSE30 45,524 Decreased By -345.3 (-0.75%)
Markets

Russia orders state-backed app, WhatsApp rival, to be pre-installed on all phones and tablets

Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2025 01:43pm

MOSCOW: A Russian state-backed messenger application cast as a rival to WhatsApp which critics have said could be used for surveillance purposes must be pre-installed on all mobile phones and tablets from next month, the Russian government said on Thursday.

The decision to promote the popularity of MAX, the new state-controlled messaging app, comes after Russia restricted some calls on WhatsApp, owned by Meta Platforms META.O, and on Telegram, accusing the foreign-owned platforms of failing to share information with law enforcement in fraud and terrorism cases.

The government, which is seeking greater control over the internet space, said in a statement on Thursday that MAX, which will be integrated with government services, would be on the list of mandatory pre-installed apps on all “gadgets”, including mobile phones and tablets, sold in Russia from September 1.

Russia imposes curbs on WhatsApp, Telegram calls: state media

It will also be mandatory from the same date for Russia’s domestic app store, RuStore, currently pre-installed on all Android devices, to be pre-installed on all Apple devices, the government said.

An online Russian-language TV app called LIME HD TV, which allows people to watch Russian state TV channels for free, will be pre-installed on all smart TVs sold in Russia from January 1 next year, the government added.

