Russia orders state-backed app, WhatsApp rival, to be pre-installed on all phones and tablets

MOSCOW: A Russian state-backed messenger application cast as a rival to WhatsApp which critics have said could be used for surveillance purposes must be pre-installed on all mobile phones and tablets from next month, the Russian government said on Thursday.

The decision to promote the popularity of MAX, the new state-controlled messaging app, comes after Russia restricted some calls on WhatsApp, owned by Meta Platforms META.O, and on Telegram, accusing the foreign-owned platforms of failing to share information with law enforcement in fraud and terrorism cases.

The government, which is seeking greater control over the internet space, said in a statement on Thursday that MAX, which will be integrated with government services, would be on the list of mandatory pre-installed apps on all “gadgets”, including mobile phones and tablets, sold in Russia from September 1.

Russia imposes curbs on WhatsApp, Telegram calls: state media

It will also be mandatory from the same date for Russia’s domestic app store, RuStore, currently pre-installed on all Android devices, to be pre-installed on all Apple devices, the government said.

An online Russian-language TV app called LIME HD TV, which allows people to watch Russian state TV channels for free, will be pre-installed on all smart TVs sold in Russia from January 1 next year, the government added.