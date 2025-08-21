BML 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
BOP 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
CPHL 97.28 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (2.83%)
DCL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
DGKC 193.00 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (0.81%)
FCCL 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.66%)
FFL 16.71 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.77%)
GCIL 28.38 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.98%)
HUBC 160.70 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.33%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
KOSM 6.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
MLCF 95.70 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.86%)
NBP 152.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.14%)
PAEL 43.40 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.53%)
PIAHCLA 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
PIBTL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.62%)
POWER 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 181.21 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.23%)
PREMA 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
PRL 31.24 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.97%)
PTC 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
SNGP 118.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.2%)
SSGC 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TELE 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.56%)
TPLP 9.91 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.33%)
TREET 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.91%)
TRG 57.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.44%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 15,189 Decreased By -10.4 (-0.07%)
BR30 43,163 Increased By 139.1 (0.32%)
KSE100 150,486 Decreased By -104.7 (-0.07%)
KSE30 45,867 Decreased By -2.2 (-0%)
Aug 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China calls for enhancing exchanges, security with Pakistan, Afghanistan

Reuters Published August 21, 2025 Updated August 21, 2025 10:31am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called on Pakistan and Afghanistan to strengthen trilateral exchanges at all levels, as Beijing pushes to strengthen security with its neighbours, according to a statement from the ministry.

Wang, who attended a three-way meeting with his counterparts in Kabul on Wednesday, said the countries should continue to build strategic mutual trust and deepen security cooperation.

China is ready to understand and support issues involving each country’s core interests and firmly oppose external interference in the region as well as any organisation or individual undermining each other’s national sovereignty, the minister said, according to a readout on Thursday.

“It is necessary to improve the security dialogue mechanism, deepen law enforcement and security cooperation, strengthen the fight against transnational terrorist activities, and eradicate the breeding ground for terrorism,” Wang said.

China shares a 596 km (370 miles) border with Pakistan that runs through the Karakoram Mountains, extending from the tripoint with Afghanistan to the disputed area with India near the Siachen Glacier. With Afghanistan, China shares a 92 km (57 miles) border that meets Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan territory.

Pakistan, China, Afghanistan vow joint push against terrorism, agree on CPEC extension

Wang also told his counterparts that the three countries should expand development cooperation, trade and investment exchanges, and network connectivity.

China Pakistan Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi

Comments

200 characters

China calls for enhancing exchanges, security with Pakistan, Afghanistan

Profit-taking erases early gains as KSE-100 sheds over 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Economic census: PBS set to launch report on findings

PM Shehbaz reaches out to political leaders; assures support to handle flood situation

Pakistan commerce chief arrives in Dhaka to boost bilateral trade

Chinese conglomerate keen to invest in maritime sector

Oil prices gain as US inventory withdrawals point to strong demand

Water released into Sutlej by India causes crop losses in Pakistani Punjab

Karachi: rains cause around Rs15bn trade losses

Read more stories