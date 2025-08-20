China, Afghanistan hold talks on mining, Belt and Road participation

KABUL: China told Afghanistan on Wednesday that Beijing was keen on exploring and mining minerals in Afghanistan and wanted Kabul to formally join its Belt and Road Initiative, the Afghan Taliban foreign ministry said.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is visiting Kabul and held talks with Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, the ministry said in a statement, adding that both countries wanted to expand cooperation in a range of areas.

Beijing will continue to support the Afghan government to achieve long-term peace and stability, Wang told Muttaqi, according to a readout of the meeting released by China’s foreign ministry.

China is willing to deepen political mutual trust with Afghanistan and step up cooperation in areas including trade and agriculture, Wang said.

He called on Afghanistan to combat militant forces, adding that tighter security ties would provide a guarantee to bilateral economic cooperation.

“Mr. Wang Yi also mentioned that China intends to initiate practical mining activities this year,” the Afghan statement said.

China was the first country to appoint an ambassador to Afghanistan under the Taliban and has sought to develop its ties with the Taliban that took control of the war-torn country in 2021.

The impoverished country, rich in lithium, copper and iron deposits, could offer a wealth of mineral resources to boost Beijing’s supply chain security, analysts say.