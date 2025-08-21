BML 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BOP 14.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
CPHL 97.40 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.96%)
DCL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
DGKC 192.75 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.68%)
FCCL 53.11 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.68%)
FFL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.4%)
GCIL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.96%)
HUBC 160.64 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.29%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
KOSM 6.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
MLCF 95.95 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.13%)
NBP 152.93 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.16%)
PAEL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.29%)
PIAHCLA 20.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.35%)
PIBTL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.62%)
POWER 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 182.00 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (0.67%)
PREMA 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
PRL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.84%)
PTC 23.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 118.60 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.59%)
SSGC 41.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
TELE 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.93%)
TPLP 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.02%)
TREET 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.78%)
TRG 57.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.38%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 15,191 Decreased By -8.4 (-0.06%)
BR30 43,164 Increased By 139.9 (0.33%)
KSE100 150,429 Decreased By -162.1 (-0.11%)
KSE30 45,827 Decreased By -42.5 (-0.09%)
Aug 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee to rise at open on soft dollar, favourable momentum

Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2025 09:57am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to inch higher at open on Thursday, helped by a slightly softer dollar and favourable momentum, though likely resistance at a key psychological level will cap gains.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated the rupee will open in the 87.02 to 87.04 range versus the U.S. dollar, compared with 87.0650 on Wednesday.

Over the past week, the rupee has managed to shake off the pressure it has faced, though traders note there has been no single clear catalyst behind the recovery.

Instead, they cite that a mix of stretched bearish bets and friendlier risk sentiment has allowed the currency to recover.

The rupee climbed to a multi-week peak of 86.92 on Tuesday and managed to sustain most of that advance through Wednesday.

The bias has shifted “slightly” in favour of the rupee, a currency trader at a Mumbai-based bank said.

“The big question is how sustainable this move will be, and most remain doubtful,” he said. “The fact that it managed to hold around 87 yesterday should temper those doubts to an extent.”

Dollar soft, Asia mixed

The dollar index slipped on Wednesday, while Asian currencies traded mixed on the day.

Attention in FX markets is fixed on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday, with investors largely convinced the Fed will cut rates next month.

While Powell’s recent remarks have been hawkish, those came before the weak July employment data that strengthened expectations for a 25 basis points cut at the September 16–17 meeting.

“At Jackson Hole, Powell faces a immediate challenge. A September rate cut is fully priced by financial markets. Does he push back?,” ING Bank said in a note.

Minutes from the Fed’s July meeting showed the two dissenters who wanted rate cuts had little support from other policymakers.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee to rise at open on soft dollar, favourable momentum

Profit-taking erases early gains as KSE-100 sheds over 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Economic census: PBS set to launch report on findings

PM Shehbaz reaches out to political leaders; assures support to handle flood situation

Pakistan commerce chief arrives in Dhaka to boost bilateral trade

China calls for enhancing exchanges, security with Pakistan, Afghanistan

Chinese conglomerate keen to invest in maritime sector

Oil prices gain as US inventory withdrawals point to strong demand

Water released into Sutlej by India causes crop losses in Pakistani Punjab

Karachi: rains cause around Rs15bn trade losses

Read more stories