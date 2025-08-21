Dr Sohail made PDA chairperson

ISLAMABAD: The government has appointed Dr Sohail Munir as chairperson, Pakistan Digital Authority (PDA), under the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Munir has been appointed on contract basis for a period of five years, with immediate effect and until further orders.

The notification read as; the prime minister has been pleased to appoint Dr Sohail Munir as chairperson, PDA, under the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication on a contract basis for a period of five years, with immediate effect and until further orders.

According to another notification, the prime minister has appointed Muhammad J Sear as member, PDA, on a contract basis for a period of five years, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Further, the prime minister has appointed Akbar Ali Rabbani as Sr Manager Procurement (PPS-10), under the project titled, Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP), under Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication on contract basis for a period of two years, with immediate effect and until further orders.

