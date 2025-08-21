PPSC issues schedule for PMS exam

LAHORE: The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has announced the schedule for the PMS (Ministerial Quota) Phase-II examinations which will be held on August 24 in Lahore.

According to the official notification, candidates will be required to attempt English and Urdu essay papers. Due to the relatively low number of applicants, the examination will only be conducted in Lahore.

Secretary PPSC Afzaal Ahmad said more than 5,000 candidates will appear in Phase-II, while over 15,000 candidates had participated in Phase-I, out of which 5,772 qualified. The PMS Ministerial Quota examination is reserved for government employees serving in Grade 1 to 16 across Punjab.

The Commission has uploaded the examination schedule on its official website. Secretary Ahmad directed candidates to strictly follow the instructions provided on their roll number slips. Candidates will only be permitted entry into the examination center upon presenting their original CNIC, passport, or domicile certificate.

