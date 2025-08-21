BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.66%)
CNERGY 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.56%)
DCL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
DGKC 192.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.27%)
FCCL 53.40 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.29%)
FFL 16.47 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.55%)
GCIL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.81%)
HUBC 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.63%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
KOSM 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
MLCF 93.61 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.23%)
NBP 153.80 Increased By ▲ 5.55 (3.74%)
PAEL 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PIAHCLA 19.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.41%)
PPL 180.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.86%)
PREMA 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-4.19%)
PRL 31.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.45%)
PTC 23.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
SNGP 118.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.58%)
SSGC 41.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.92%)
TPLP 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.32%)
TRG 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.93%)
BR100 15,199 Increased By 13.7 (0.09%)
BR30 43,024 Increased By 181.9 (0.42%)
KSE100 150,591 Increased By 1230.3 (0.82%)
KSE30 45,869 Increased By 316.7 (0.7%)
Aug 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-21

PPSC issues schedule for PMS exam

Recorder Report Published August 21, 2025 Updated August 21, 2025 06:37am

LAHORE: The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has announced the schedule for the PMS (Ministerial Quota) Phase-II examinations which will be held on August 24 in Lahore.

According to the official notification, candidates will be required to attempt English and Urdu essay papers. Due to the relatively low number of applicants, the examination will only be conducted in Lahore.

Secretary PPSC Afzaal Ahmad said more than 5,000 candidates will appear in Phase-II, while over 15,000 candidates had participated in Phase-I, out of which 5,772 qualified. The PMS Ministerial Quota examination is reserved for government employees serving in Grade 1 to 16 across Punjab.

The Commission has uploaded the examination schedule on its official website. Secretary Ahmad directed candidates to strictly follow the instructions provided on their roll number slips. Candidates will only be permitted entry into the examination center upon presenting their original CNIC, passport, or domicile certificate.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Lahore PPSC Punjab Public Service Commission PMS exam

Comments

200 characters

PPSC issues schedule for PMS exam

Economic census: PBS set to launch report on findings

Chinese conglomerate keen to invest in maritime sector

Water released into Sutlej by India causes crop losses in Pakistani Punjab

Karachi: rains cause around Rs15bn trade losses

Uniform FCA: ECC unimpressed by Nepra’s viewpoint

APTMA demands SNGPL waive gas bill arrears

Land-related cases: Wapda chief comments on AG’s findings

Credit access to small farmers: Risk coverage scheme for banks, MFBs unveiled

Regulators linked to SECP eService portal

PBC rejects amendments in anti-terrorism act

Read more stories