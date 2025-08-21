BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
Firm trend on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 21 Aug, 2025 06:06am

LAHORE: The local cotton market maintained stable prices on Wednesday, although trading activity remained subdued with minimal transaction volumes recorded throughout the day.

According to Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman, who spoke to Business Recorder, the primary factor contributing to the reduced trading activity is the ongoing rainfall affecting the cotton-growing regions. The precipitation has significantly impacted agricultural operations in the cotton belt, bringing field activities to a standstill.

“The reason behind the low trading volume is rains in the cotton belt,” Usman explained, noting that the weather conditions have forced a temporary halt to cotton harvesting operations. The picking of cotton has been suspended due to the wet conditions, which has directly influenced market dynamics.

He also told that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,400 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,500 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,700 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,500 per maund.

Approximate3ly, 1200 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,300 per maund, 400 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 16,250 per maund, 1000 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 16,100 to Rs 16,300 per maund, 1200 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 16,400 per maund, 1200 bales of Haroonabad were sold in between Rs 16,400 to Rs 16,500 per maund and 200 bales of Shujabad were sold at Rs 16,200 per maund.

The spot rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,200 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per kg.

