BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.66%)
CNERGY 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.56%)
DCL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
DGKC 192.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.27%)
FCCL 53.40 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.29%)
FFL 16.47 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.55%)
GCIL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.81%)
HUBC 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.63%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
KOSM 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
MLCF 93.61 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.23%)
NBP 153.80 Increased By ▲ 5.55 (3.74%)
PAEL 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PIAHCLA 19.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.41%)
PPL 180.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.86%)
PREMA 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-4.19%)
PRL 31.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.45%)
PTC 23.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
SNGP 118.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.58%)
SSGC 41.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.92%)
TPLP 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.32%)
TRG 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.93%)
BR100 15,199 Increased By 13.7 (0.09%)
BR30 43,024 Increased By 181.9 (0.42%)
KSE100 150,591 Increased By 1230.3 (0.82%)
KSE30 45,869 Increased By 316.7 (0.7%)
Aug 21, 2025 اردو
Markets Print 2025-08-21

Iron ore dips on China blast furnace cuts

Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2025 06:06am

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures prices declined on Wednesday, pressured by a mandated production cut ahead of a military parade in China and US trade restrictions on steel imports.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) traded 0.65% lower at 765.5 yuan ($106.51) a metric ton, as of 0247 GMT.

The benchmark September iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 0.69% lower at $100.35 a ton. With the military parade on September 3 (in Beijing) commemorating the end of World War Two approaching, mandated blast furnace production cuts aimed at improving air quality weigh on raw material prices, said broker Galaxy Futures.

Still, the planned cuts are less severe than earlier market rumours of a full shutdown, limiting the impact on actual demand, analysts from ANZ said in a note on Wednesday.

The US said on Tuesday that it was targeting more imports of Chinese goods, including steel, copper, and lithium, for high-priority enforcement over alleged human rights abuses involving the Uyghurs. At the same time, the US Commerce Department announced that it was widening the 50% tariff on steel and aluminium to more than 400 products to support American industries.

Appeals from companies like Tesla, which argued that available US capacity was not sufficient to produce steel for its electric vehicles, were unsuccessful.

On the supply front, iron ore shipments from top producers Australia and Brazil rebounded week-on-week, with Brazilian mining giant Vale leading the charge, according to data from Chinese consultancy Mysteel.

