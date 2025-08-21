BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EPGL secures additional gas supply for power plant

Muhammad Saqib Published 21 Aug, 2025 06:06am

KARACHI: In a significant development for Pakistan’s energy sector, Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited (EPQL) has secured an additional fuel source for its power plant, which could bolster its operational capacity.

The company announced on Wednesday that it executed a Supplemental Agreement to its existing Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Central Power Purchasing Agency (Guarantee) Limited (CPPA-G). This new agreement allows for the inclusion of gas from the Badar-1 gas field, supplied by Petroleum Exploration Limited (PEL Gas), as an additional fuel source for EPQL’s power plant.

This move follows a Gas Supply Agreement (GSA) that EPQL had previously signed with Petroleum Exploration Limited on August 5, 2024. However, the initial GSA was contingent on the PPA being amended to incorporate the new gas supply arrangement.

The Supplemental Agreement, a crucial step in formalising this supply, is still subject to certain regulatory approvals. The utilisation of gas from the GSA will not commence until all necessary approvals are in place.

Located in Qadirpur, district Ghotki, Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited is a subsidiary of Engro Energy Limited, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Engro Corporation Limited. The Company was established with the primary objective to undertake the business of power generation and sale.

