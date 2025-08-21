JI chief terms ATA another attack on democracy

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has categorically rejected the newly passed Anti-Terrorism Act, calling it another assault on democracy.

Addressing participants at a training session in Mansoorah on Wednesday, he said that after the 26th Constitutional Amendment, the judicial system in Pakistan has already been rendered dysfunctional, and ordinary citizens are left helpless in their pursuit of justice.

“Those who already have unbridled powers to abduct anyone at will have now been handed blind and unchecked authority through this law,” Rehman remarked. He said the system is being controlled by brute force, adding that all political parties that supported the passage of the 26th Amendment are collectively guilty before the nation.

Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman stressed that while the Constitution forbids any legislation against Islam, the country’s judicial and administrative structures remain far from the principles of Islamic justice. Citing the recent devastation caused by heavy rains in Karachi, he said: “When rulers are imposed against the will of the people, they do not work for the public interest but for the satisfaction of their benefactors.”

The JI Emir criticized the role of the establishment in Karachi, pointing out that despite failing to win a single seat, the MQM and Sindh’s ruling party, PPP, were handed over all constituencies and even the mayorship. “For 40 years, MQM and PPP have looted Karachi. The establishment once promised to dismantle this corrupt system, yet it was instead safeguarded and installed in Islamabad under the pretext of so-called ‘national interest’, which is in no way the people’s interest.”

He said the recent rains once again exposed Karachi’s broken civic infrastructure: “When drains are cleaned only on paper and millions are embezzled, when roads are left broken, how can disaster be averted?”

Turning to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rehman questioned PTI’s performance during the floods: “Why did federal and provincial governments fail to use modern climate technology to warn citizens in advance? Why has Pakistan, one of the worst victims of global climate change, been unable to effectively present its case before world powers?”

The JI Emir, who recently toured flood-affected areas of Buner, Bajaur, and beyond, said Jamaat-e-Islami and Alkhidmat volunteers are engaged in relief efforts there. “JI is not seeking any political mileage out of this tragedy. We invite workers of all parties to join us in serving and rehabilitating the people.”

Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman reaffirmed that Jamaat-e-Islami strives to bring politics, economy, and society under the guidance of Islam. “We reject sectarianism and respect all schools of thought. Our politics is above ethnicity, because ethnic nationalism is poison for Pakistan. Ethnic leaders, in the past, stood with global powers instead of their own people when Afghanistan was invaded by Russia and later by America.”

He announced that Jamaat-e-Islami is forming people’s committees across the country as part of its ongoing membership drive. “Before our November Ijtema-e-Aam (grand gathering), we will establish at least 30,000 committees. Afterward, a nationwide public movement will begin in full strength. JI is a movement for the establishment of Islam’s just system.”

He spoke about Gaza, noting that Hamas has shown readiness for a ceasefire, sending a clear message of peace. “Now the ball is in Israel’s court—and that of its biggest ally, the United States,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025