Health sector: Punjab govt undertaking various projects

LAHORE: As per vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the government has launched revolutionary and historic projects worth billions of rupees in the health sector.

Under the Nawaz Sharif Medical District Project, Children’s Hospital-2 and Institute of Genetic and Blood Diseases, Institute of Surgical, Orthopaedic and Medical Rehabilitation, Centre of Excellence for Nursing Education, Specialized Medical Hospital, 1000-bed Cardiac Hospital, Medical University and State-of-the-Art Diagnostic Lab will be built in Lahore. IDAP has been directed to start work on all new health projects expeditiously.

An important meeting regarding the Nawaz Sharif Medical District was held in the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department under the chairmanship of Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique and Secretary Health Azmat Mahmood Khan. The meeting was attended by was also attended by vice-chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Prof. Masood Sadiq through video link.

During the meeting, a detailed overview of the Nawaz Sharif Medical District project was presented. A review was conducted. Health Secretary Azmat Mahmood Khan informed the participants about the latest progress on the project.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said on the occasion that the Punjab government is laying a network of new government hospitals across the province for the convenience of the people. Providing the best health facilities to the people at their doorstep is the top priority of the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif who wants the people not to face any problem in health facilities.

Provincial Secretary Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Azmat Mahmood Khan said that the concerned officers are continuously monitoring the project of Nawaz Sharif Medical District.

Moreover, a meeting was held in the Specialized Health Care and Medical Education Department under the chairmanship of Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique and Secretary Health Azmat Mahmood Khan regarding the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program.

