BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.66%)
CNERGY 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.56%)
DCL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
DGKC 192.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.27%)
FCCL 53.40 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.29%)
FFL 16.47 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.55%)
GCIL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.81%)
HUBC 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.63%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
KOSM 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
MLCF 93.61 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.23%)
NBP 153.80 Increased By ▲ 5.55 (3.74%)
PAEL 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PIAHCLA 19.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.41%)
PPL 180.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.86%)
PREMA 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-4.19%)
PRL 31.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.45%)
PTC 23.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
SNGP 118.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.58%)
SSGC 41.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.92%)
TPLP 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.32%)
TRG 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.93%)
BR100 15,199 Increased By 13.7 (0.09%)
BR30 43,024 Increased By 181.9 (0.42%)
KSE100 150,591 Increased By 1230.3 (0.82%)
KSE30 45,869 Increased By 316.7 (0.7%)
Aug 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-21

South Korea and Taiwan stocks fall; Asian FX inch lower

Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2025 06:06am

BENGALURU: Taiwan and South Korean stocks fell sharply on Wednesday, led by chip and tech shares after a selloff on Wall Street, while Asian currencies struggled against a firmer dollar as traders awaited the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole symposium for policy cues.

Shares in South Korea fell 2.3% to hit their lowest level in more than a month, after megacap tech companies on Wall Street dipped overnight following a record-breaking run for much of the year.

Chipmaker SK Hynix dropped 4.6% on Wednesday, while battery maker LG Energy Solution slipped 2.3%.

Taiwanese stocks slid 3% to their lowest level in two weeks, with semiconductor giant TSMC down 4.2%. The benchmark had hit a record high earlier this week.

Elsewhere in Southeast Asia, Malaysian shares slipped 0.3%, while Thai stocks were flat.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the annual Jackson Hole symposium on Friday is the main focus, with traders watching for any pushback against market pricing of a rate cut next month.

“Investors will be curious to see if the recent US data deluge has caused Powell’s opinions to shift,” said Vasu Menon, managing director for investment strategy at OCBC.

The Fed will release minutes of its July 29–30 policy meeting later on Wednesday, although they may offer limited clues as the meeting preceded the weak July jobs data.

The US dollar index rose for a third straight session, weighing on Asian currencies. The South Korean won and Taiwan’s dollar both fell 0.5%.

“The minutes may be able to inform us on where the consensus leans towards amid growing contention between the two mandates of the Fed, employment and stable prices,” said Fiona Lim, a senior forex strategist at Maybank Singapore.

south korea Taiwan stocks

Comments

200 characters

South Korea and Taiwan stocks fall; Asian FX inch lower

Economic census: PBS set to launch report on findings

Chinese conglomerate keen to invest in maritime sector

Water released into Sutlej by India causes crop losses in Pakistani Punjab

Karachi: rains cause around Rs15bn trade losses

Uniform FCA: ECC unimpressed by Nepra’s viewpoint

APTMA demands SNGPL waive gas bill arrears

Land-related cases: Wapda chief comments on AG’s findings

Credit access to small farmers: Risk coverage scheme for banks, MFBs unveiled

Regulators linked to SECP eService portal

PBC rejects amendments in anti-terrorism act

Read more stories