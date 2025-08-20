BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.66%)
CNERGY 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.56%)
DCL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
DGKC 192.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.27%)
FCCL 53.40 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.29%)
FFL 16.47 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.55%)
GCIL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.81%)
HUBC 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.63%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
KOSM 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
MLCF 93.61 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.23%)
NBP 153.80 Increased By ▲ 5.55 (3.74%)
PAEL 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PIAHCLA 19.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.41%)
PPL 180.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.86%)
PREMA 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-4.19%)
PRL 31.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.45%)
PTC 23.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
SNGP 118.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.58%)
SSGC 41.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.92%)
TPLP 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.32%)
TRG 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.93%)
BR100 15,199 Increased By 13.7 (0.09%)
BR30 43,024 Increased By 181.9 (0.42%)
KSE100 150,591 Increased By 1230.3 (0.82%)
KSE30 45,869 Increased By 316.7 (0.7%)
Aug 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Netanyahu says Israel has ‘work’ to do to win over Gen Z

AFP Published August 20, 2025

LONDON: Israel has “work” to do in winning over young people in the West as polls show collapsing support, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted to a UK-based podcast in an interview aired Wednesday.

Protests against Israel’s actions in Gaza have become increasingly common in capitals across the West, attracting large numbers of young people.

A recent Gallup poll also showed only six percent of 18 to 34-year-olds in the United States had a favourable opinion of Netanyahu and just nine percent approved of Israel’s military action in Gaza.

On the “Triggernometry” podcast, Netanyahu was asked whether Israel could lose the backing of Western governments once “Gen Z” – those born between around 1997 and 2012 – assumes power.

“If you’re telling me that there’s work to be done on Gen Z and across the West, yes,” he responded.

But he said opposition to Israel among Gen Z stemmed from a wider campaign against the West and repeated his unproven claim of an orchestrated plot against Israel and the West, without saying who was behind it.

Netanyahu announces plan to allow foreign reporters into Gaza

Israel’s defence minister approved a plan on Wednesday for the conquest of Gaza City and authorised the call-up of around 60,000 reservists, piling pressure on the Palestinian group Hamas as mediators push for a ceasefire.

Hamas’s October 2023 attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Israel’s offensive has killed at least 62,122 Palestinians, most of them civilians, the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said, in figures the United Nations deem reliable.

Since returning to the White House in January, US President Donald Trump has offered Israel ironclad support.

Netanyahu told the podcast, which bills itself as promoting free speech with “open, fact-based discussion of important and controversial issues”, that Trump “has proven an exceptional, exceptional friend of Israel, an exceptional leader.”

“I think we’ve been very fortunate to have a leader in the United States who doesn’t act like the European leaders, who doesn’t succumb to this stuff,” he added, referring to countries including France and the UK that have vowed to recognise a Palestinian state.

Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu White House Gaza Palestinians Gen Z Israel and Hamas Gaza war

Comments

200 characters

Netanyahu says Israel has ‘work’ to do to win over Gen Z

PSX scales new all-time high as positive momentum continues

PM Shehbaz, COAS visit flood-hit KP districts, vow crackdown on illegal encroachments and timber mafia

Chinese FM Wang Yi arrives in Islamabad for three-day visit

Karachi schools, colleges to remain closed on Thursday amid heavy rain

‘Strong and growing’ interest among American firms in Pakistan’s energy sector, says US diplomat

At least 19 dead in rain-related incidents in Karachi

Imran Khan nominates Mahmood Achakzai for opposition leader in NA

Pakistan, Azerbaijan explore new avenues of economic, trade cooperation

Pakistani rupee records 9th consecutive gain against US dollar

PAF launches flood relief operation in GB, evacuates 75 stranded

Read more stories