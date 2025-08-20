BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
Pakistan

Karachi schools, colleges to remain closed on Thursday amid heavy rain

BR Web Desk Published August 20, 2025

The government of Sindh on Wednesday announced the closure of all public and private educational institutions in Karachi for tomorrow (Thursday) in view of the city’s situation following heavy rains.

The decision applies to all schools and colleges across the metropolis, according to a notification of the Sindh Education Department, and shared by provincial education minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah on social media.

This marks the second consecutive day of closure of schools and colleges in the metropolis. The decision comes after two days of heavy rains blocked main arteries in the city and brought life in the megacity to a grinding halt.

At least 19 people lost their lives in different incidents in Karachi after heavy rains battered the port city in the past couple of days, Aaj News reported.

In Gulistan-e-Jauhar, a house wall collapsed, killing five members of a family, including two women and three children. In another incident, an eight-year-old boy died in Orangi Town’s Dabba Mor area.

Rescue officials confirmed that nine people died of electrocution in different parts of the city, including two brothers in Shah Faisal Colony, two men in Defence, and a 65-year-old man in North Karachi.

Separately, a fire at a petrol pump in Malir City killed one person and injured three others, while the body of a man, believed to have died a day earlier, was recovered from PECHS Block 6.

The PM directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chairman to remain in constant touch with the Sindh government and fully cooperate with them regarding their needs during the emergency.

Karachi rains heavy rainfall in Karachi Karachi rain schools in Karachi Karachi schools closed

