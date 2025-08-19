Schools in Karachi to remain closed on Wednesday after torrential rains

The government of Sindh announced Tuesday that all public and private schools in the provincial capital will remain closed tomorrow (Wednesday).

Announcing the development, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon said the decision was made following urban flooding triggered by torrential rains.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said the next two days would be critical in terms of rainfall. The department added that more rains are set to lash the city, even after the current spell that caused devastation.

JI Karachi links school dropouts to corruption in Sindh

Several major arteries, including Sharea Faisal and University Road, remain submerged, leaving traffic paralysed and commuters stranded for hours. Inner-city roads are also flooded, with water levels reaching several feet in some localities.

The heavy rains have disrupted business activity and power supply in multiple areas, while residents were urged to avoid unnecessary travel.

Many students and office-goers were still struggling to return home late into the evening, as conditions in some areas, particularly Malir, resembled the devastation seen during the 2022 floods.