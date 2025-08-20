BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.66%)
CNERGY 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.56%)
DCL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
DGKC 192.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.27%)
FCCL 53.40 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.29%)
FFL 16.47 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.55%)
GCIL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.81%)
HUBC 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.63%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
KOSM 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
MLCF 93.61 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.23%)
NBP 153.80 Increased By ▲ 5.55 (3.74%)
PAEL 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PIAHCLA 19.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.41%)
PPL 180.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.86%)
PREMA 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-4.19%)
PRL 31.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.45%)
PTC 23.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
SNGP 118.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.58%)
SSGC 41.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.92%)
TPLP 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.32%)
TRG 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.93%)
BR100 15,199 Increased By 13.7 (0.09%)
BR30 43,024 Increased By 181.9 (0.42%)
KSE100 150,591 Increased By 1230.3 (0.82%)
KSE30 45,869 Increased By 316.7 (0.7%)
Aug 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz, COAS visit flood-hit KP districts, vow crackdown on illegal encroachments and timber mafia

BR Web Desk Published August 20, 2025 Updated August 20, 2025 06:26pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, accompanied by Field Marshal Asim Munir, on Wednesday visited flood-affected districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, pledging full government and military support for rescue and relief operations.

The premier, along with federal ministers Atta Tarar, Ahsan Iqbal and Amir Muqam, toured Swat, Buner, Shangla and Swabi, where they were briefed on the scale of destruction and ongoing operations. The delegation also conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Buner and Shangla.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Shehbaz expressed solidarity with the victims, assured them of all possible assistance, and joined participants in offering prayers for those who lost their lives. He directed authorities to accelerate relief operations and ensure the timely delivery of aid.

Reiterating the government’s resolve to tackle the root causes of flooding, the prime minister vowed strict action against illegal encroachments, timber mafia and those obstructing natural waterways.

“No one is above the law. Encroachments and mafia activities will be dealt with indiscriminately to prevent such crises in the future,” he said.

During the visit, Field Marshal Munir met army, police and civil administration personnel engaged in relief work, lauding their efforts. He stressed that protecting citizens and providing relief remain the military’s foremost priority, with all resources being deployed for the task.

KP districts PM Shehbaz Sharif urban floods Flood hit areas Field Marshal Asim Munir urban floods in Sindh

Comments

200 characters

PM Shehbaz, COAS visit flood-hit KP districts, vow crackdown on illegal encroachments and timber mafia

PSX scales new all-time high as positive momentum continues

‘Strong and growing’ interest among American firms in Pakistan’s energy sector, says US diplomat

Imran Khan nominates Mahmood Achakzai for opposition leader in NA

Pakistan, Azerbaijan explore new avenues of economic, trade cooperation

Pakistani rupee records 9th consecutive gain against US dollar

At least 12 dead in rain-related incidents in Karachi

PAF launches flood relief operation in GB, evacuates 75 stranded

Govt launches risk coverage scheme for small farmers & underserved areas

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,400 in Pakistan

Read more stories