PM Shehbaz, COAS visit flood-hit KP districts, vow crackdown on illegal encroachments and timber mafia

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, accompanied by Field Marshal Asim Munir, on Wednesday visited flood-affected districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, pledging full government and military support for rescue and relief operations.

The premier, along with federal ministers Atta Tarar, Ahsan Iqbal and Amir Muqam, toured Swat, Buner, Shangla and Swabi, where they were briefed on the scale of destruction and ongoing operations. The delegation also conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Buner and Shangla.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Shehbaz expressed solidarity with the victims, assured them of all possible assistance, and joined participants in offering prayers for those who lost their lives. He directed authorities to accelerate relief operations and ensure the timely delivery of aid.

Reiterating the government’s resolve to tackle the root causes of flooding, the prime minister vowed strict action against illegal encroachments, timber mafia and those obstructing natural waterways.

“No one is above the law. Encroachments and mafia activities will be dealt with indiscriminately to prevent such crises in the future,” he said.

During the visit, Field Marshal Munir met army, police and civil administration personnel engaged in relief work, lauding their efforts. He stressed that protecting citizens and providing relief remain the military’s foremost priority, with all resources being deployed for the task.