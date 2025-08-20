BML 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.59%)
CNERGY 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.69%)
DCL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.27%)
DGKC 191.50 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.09%)
FCCL 50.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.51%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.52%)
GCIL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 160.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.23%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 89.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.29%)
NBP 148.25 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.97%)
PAEL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
PPL 182.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.76%)
PREMA 44.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.39%)
PRL 31.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.01%)
PTC 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 118.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.24%)
SSGC 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
TELE 7.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
TRG 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.32%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 15,186 Increased By 82.6 (0.55%)
BR30 42,842 Increased By 223 (0.52%)
KSE100 149,361 Increased By 1164.3 (0.79%)
KSE30 45,552 Increased By 281.7 (0.62%)
Aug 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-08-20

KP, G-B and AJK: PM orders wide-reaching relief to flood victims

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 20 Aug, 2025 03:24am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed an intensified and wide-reaching response to relief and rehabilitation efforts across the flood-affected area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), as heavy monsoon rains continue to wreak havoc.

Chairing a high-level emergency meeting to take stock of the situation in wake of recent devastating floods, the prime minister called for an uninterrupted electricity supply to the flood-stricken districts of KP for at least one week.

He also instructed that all formalities related to the disbursement of financial aid to victims be completed without delay.

Sharif further ordered that the number of aid trucks delivering essential supplies be doubled immediately.

He also directed key federal ministers to proceed to flood-affected areas to oversee and support relief efforts, including Minister for Water Resources Moeen Wattoo in AJK and Minister for Public Affairs Rana Mubashir Iqbal in Swabi.

PM Shehbaz reviews relief efforts for flood-affectees in Pakistan’s northern areas

The prime minister commended several cabinet members for visiting the affected areas personally. He lauded the on-ground presence and contributions of Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Amir Muqam, Power Minister Awais Leghari, Communications Minister Aleem Khan, and Religious Affairs Minister Sardar Yousaf, describing their engagement with victims and involvement in infrastructure restoration as “commendable.”

Relief operations are underway in coordination with federal and provincial authorities, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and military and civilian relief agencies.

“It is our national duty to stand with our brethren in this time of hardship,” Sharif said, expressing appreciation for rescue and engineering teams from the Pakistan Army, National Highway Authority (NHA), Frontier Works Organization (FWO), and other emergency agencies.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahab Ali Shah informed the meeting that 37 out of 49 damaged power feeders had been restored. Power Minister Awais Leghari said that electricity supply to hospitals in the flood-affected areas has been fully restored.

Information Minister Ataullah Tarar said that telecom connectivity had largely been reinstated, with 190 out of 210 affected mobile towers back online. Emergency call services, he added, are now accessible free of charge via 911 in all impacted regions.

Minister for Communications and Works Aleem Khan said that strategic Skardu-Jaglot route has also been reopened, alleviating concerns over food and fuel shortages in Gilgit-Baltistan. He said that supply chains are now functioning without interruption.

NDMA officials told the meeting that more than 25,000 people have been rescued since the onset of flooding. A total of 411 medical camps have been established nationwide – 308 of them in KP alone. The Ministry of Finance informed the meeting that an additional Rs4 billion has been allocated to sustain ongoing rescue and relief operations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shehbaz Sharif Khyber pakhtunkhwa Gilgit Baltistan AJK Electricity Supply flood victims

Comments

200 characters

KP, G-B and AJK: PM orders wide-reaching relief to flood victims

Rain victims: ECC approves relief package

Moody’s upgrades 5 banks’ ratings to ‘Caa1’

Govt issues updated PFM Act 2019 with amendments

Loans & advances: MoF notifies mark-up rates

Chinese FM due tomorrow to attend strategic dialogue

July FDI up 7pc to $208m YoY

NDMA warns of urban flooding in Sindh

Torrential rains bring Karachi to a standstill

Payment infrastructure boost: SBP launches new PRISM+ system

Read more stories