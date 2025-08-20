BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.66%)
CNERGY 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.56%)
DCL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
DGKC 192.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.27%)
FCCL 53.40 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.29%)
FFL 16.47 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.55%)
GCIL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.81%)
HUBC 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.63%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
KOSM 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
MLCF 93.61 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.23%)
NBP 153.80 Increased By ▲ 5.55 (3.74%)
PAEL 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PIAHCLA 19.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.41%)
PPL 180.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.86%)
PREMA 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-4.19%)
PRL 31.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.45%)
PTC 23.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
SNGP 118.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.58%)
SSGC 41.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.92%)
TPLP 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.32%)
TRG 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.93%)
BR100 15,199 Increased By 13.7 (0.09%)
BR30 43,024 Increased By 181.9 (0.42%)
KSE100 150,591 Increased By 1230.3 (0.82%)
KSE30 45,869 Increased By 316.7 (0.7%)
Aug 20, 2025
Markets

Indian benchmark shares rise for fifth straight session on IT, consumer gains

Reuters Published 20 Aug, 2025 04:06pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s equity benchmarks rose for a fifth straight session on Wednesday as tech stocks rallied ahead of the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole symposium and as consumer shares gained on hopes of a demand boost from the proposed tax reforms.

The Nifty 50 added 0.28% to 25,050.55, while the BSE Sensex rose 0.26% to 81,857.84.

Both benchmarks have added about 2.3% and 2%, respectively, in five sessions.

Optimism over the proposed goods and services tax (GST) reforms, easing India-China trade concerns, and S&P’s upgrade of India’s sovereign outlook have all buoyed market sentiment, said Gaurav Garg, analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk.

On the day, nine out of 16 major sectors advanced. The broader small-cap and mid-cap indices rose 0.3% and 0.5%, respectively.

IT stocks, which earn a significant share of revenue from the U.S., climbed 2.7% ahead of the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole symposium on Aug. 21-23.

Investors widely expect a 25-basis-point Fed rate cut next month, a move that is seen supporting U.S. growth and reviving client spending for Indian technology firms.

India tax cut plan boosts shares; Nifty gains most in seven weeks

“A dovish tone from Fed Chair Jerome Powell could provide a positive trigger for Nifty and offset negative sentiment surrounding tariff developments,” said analysts led by Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities.

Consumer shares rose 1.4%, taking their three-session gains to 3.7%, on expectations that lower GST rates will boost demand and earnings.

Financials slipped 0.4%, limiting the benchmarks’ advance.

Gaming-linked firms Nazara Tech and Onmobile Global fell 12.9% and 3.4%, after Reuters reported India planned to ban online money-based games.

Micro-irrigation stocks such as Jain Irrigation and Mahindra EPC climbed 2.4% and 17.8% on hopes of zero GST on farm equipment.

Fertiliser makers Chambal Fertilisers, Rashtriya Chemicals and Paradeep Phosphates extended gains, jumping between 2.3% and 5.4%, on improved supply prospects from talks with China.

Sula Vineyards gained 2.5% after CNBC-TV18 reported the winemaker is looking to enter the premium spirits market.

