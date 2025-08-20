BML 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
At least 14 wounded in Russian attack on Ukraine’s Sumy region, PM says

Reuters Published 20 Aug, 2025 02:14pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KYIV: At least 14 people, including a family with three children, were wounded in an overnight Russian attack on Ukraine’s northern region of Sumy, Ukraine’s prime minister said on Wednesday.

The strike took place at a time of intense efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump to bring an end to the Russian war in Ukraine.

Russia launched 15 drones in an assault on the Okhtyrka area in the early hours of Wednesday, local prosecutors said on the Telegram messaging app.

The children injured in the attack, which struck a residential neighbourhood in the town, were aged 5 months, 4 years and 6 years, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko wrote on X.

Russia’s drone strikes spark fire at energy facility in Odesa region, Ukraine says

“Russia continues to manifest its fears through acts of pure terrorism across Ukraine, once again targeting the homes of families and their sleeping children,” she said.

Russia has repeatedly said it does not attack civilians or civilian infrastructure.

Overall, Russia launched a total of 93 drones and two missiles to attack the country overnight, the Ukrainian air force said, adding it downed 62 drones and one missile, and recorded hits at 20 locations.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Services reported a “massive drone strike” on the southern region of Odesa, saying one person was wounded and a large fire erupted at a fuel and energy facility.

Officials of the Izmail district in the Odesa region said port infrastructure in the city was damaged.

Russia has stepped up its attacks on Ukraine’s energy sector this week. One attack sparked fires at an oil depot belonging to Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR, while another damaged a gas transport facility in the central region of Poltava.

Russia has regularly attacked oil depots and fuel storage facilities since the first days of the full-scale invasion it launched in February 2022. The Energy Ministry said Ukrainian energy facilities had been attacked 2,900 times since March 2025 alone.

