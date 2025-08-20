BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 15.01 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.39%)
CNERGY 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 91.65 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.95%)
DCL 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.7%)
DGKC 191.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.08%)
FCCL 53.06 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (5.61%)
FFL 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
GCIL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.39%)
HUBC 158.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.13%)
KEL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 21.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
MLCF 91.99 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.43%)
NBP 148.63 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.26%)
PAEL 42.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.56%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.56%)
PPL 180.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-1.08%)
PREMA 42.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.12%)
PRL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.42%)
PTC 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
SNGP 118.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.45%)
SSGC 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.49%)
TPLP 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.32%)
TRG 57.75 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.3%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.82%)
BR100 15,250 Increased By 64.1 (0.42%)
BR30 43,138 Increased By 295.8 (0.69%)
KSE100 150,974 Increased By 1613 (1.08%)
KSE30 46,005 Increased By 452.6 (0.99%)
Aug 20, 2025
Markets

Gold hits near 3-week low on stronger dollar, Fed symposium in focus

Reuters Published 20 Aug, 2025 11:13am

Gold hit a near three-week low on Wednesday as the dollar firmed, while investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole symposium later this week for clues on the path for monetary policy.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $3,318.07 per ounce, as of 0411 GMT, after reaching its lowest level since August 1.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery rose 0.1% to $3,360.70.

A stronger dollar and improving risk appetite from recent geopolitical developments are weighing on gold prices, with markets looking out for Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech in Jackson Hole, OANDA senior market analyst Kelvin Wong said.

The U.S. dollar index climbed to its highest level in more than a week, making gold less affordable for buyers using other currencies.

Powell is due to speak at the Kansas City Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole symposium on Friday and investors are watching for any clues on monetary policy trajectory.

Minutes of the Fed’s July meeting, due later in the day, are anticipated to offer further insights into the central bank’s policy stance.

Interest rate futures point to two rate cuts of 25 basis points each this year, with the first one expected in September.

Gold typically performs well in a low-interest-rate environment and amid heightened uncertainties.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trumpruled out deploying ground troops to Ukraine on Tuesday but suggested air support could be part of a deal to end Russia’s war in the region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed the White House talks as a “major step forward” towards ending Europe’s deadliest conflict in 80 years and setting up a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump.

Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.4% to $37.23 per ounce, platinum gained 0.3% to $1,310.06 and palladium was down 1% to $1,103.95.

