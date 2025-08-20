BML 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Chinese FM due tomorrow to attend strategic dialogue

Naveed Siddiqui Published 20 Aug, 2025 03:24am

ISLAMABAD: Top Chinese diplomat, member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China and Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, is visiting Islamabad for co-chairing the 6th Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue on August 21, 2025.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar had invited the Chinese FM to visit Pakistan, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson, Shafqat Ali Khan announced in a statement on Tuesday.

The visit is part of the regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China to further deepen their “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership”, reaffirm support on the issues of respective core interests, enhance economic and trade cooperation, and reaffirm their joint commitment to regional peace, development and stability.

Wang Yi will reach Islamabad from New Delhi after concluding his crucial visit of India. The two sides will review the entire spectrum of Pakistan-China bilateral relations and exchanges views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.

Pakistan, China hold consultations on arms control, non-proliferation, disarmament

It is to mention here that DPM Dar last visited Beijing on his three-day official visit on May 19-21 to discuss regional and bilateral discussion following Pakistan-India tension in the wake of April 22 Pahalgam attack. Dar had met top Chinese leadership.

Furthermore, the FO spokesperson said the 10th Round of Pakistan-China Bilateral Consultations on Arms Control, Non-Proliferation, and Disarmament was held on 18 August 2025 in Beijing. Ambassador Tahir Andrabi, Additional Secretary of the Arms Control, Disarmament, and International Security Division at Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Sun Xiaobo, Director General of the Department of Arms Control at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, led their respective delegations.

The two sides engaged in a comprehensive exchange of views on issues related to global and regional peace and security. They also reviewed the situation in South Asia, with particular emphasis on the challenges to security and strategic stability.

The discussions covered a wide range of topics related to disarmament and non-proliferation, focusing on the agenda of the UN General Assembly First Committee, the Conference on Disarmament, and key international disarmament agreements, such as the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC) and the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC). The security implications of emerging technologies and artificial intelligence were also examined. Additionally, the dialogue addressed bilateral cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear technology and outer space.

During his visit, Ambassador Tahir Andrabi also participated in an interactive roundtable at the China Arms Control and Disarmament Association (CACDA). The session was attended by distinguished former diplomats, practitioners, academics, and think tank experts.

The Pakistan-China Dialogue on Arms Control, Non-Proliferation, and Disarmament is a key element of the broader strategic engagement between the two countries. Pakistan views this dialogue as an essential platform for meaningful consultations on security and stability, as well as on issues related to arms control, disarmament, and non-proliferation. The next round of consultations will be held in Islamabad in 2026.

